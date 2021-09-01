Joe Rogan, a podcasting giant who rejected vaccination, has Covid.

Joe Rogan, the host of the extremely popular podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience”, said on Wednesday he tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from a series of shows in Florida, where the virus is rampant.

Mr. Rogan, who was reprimanded by federal officials last spring for suggesting on the podcast that healthy young people did not need to be vaccinated against Covid, said he started feeling sick on Saturday night after returning from performing in Orlando, Tampa and Fort Lauderdale.

“Throughout the night I had a fever, sweats and I knew what was going on,” he said in a video on Instagram, adding that he isolated himself from his family, living in another part of his house.