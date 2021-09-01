Joe Rogan, a podcasting giant who rejected vaccination, has Covid.
Joe Rogan, the host of the extremely popular podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience”, said on Wednesday he tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from a series of shows in Florida, where the virus is rampant.
Mr. Rogan, who was reprimanded by federal officials last spring for suggesting on the podcast that healthy young people did not need to be vaccinated against Covid, said he started feeling sick on Saturday night after returning from performing in Orlando, Tampa and Fort Lauderdale.
“Throughout the night I had a fever, sweats and I knew what was going on,” he said in a video on Instagram, adding that he isolated himself from his family, living in another part of his house.
He took a coronavirus test the next morning which came back positive, he said.
Mr Rogan said he was treated with a series of drugs, including ivermectin, a veterinary dewormer drug that the Food and drug administration has warned Covid-19 patients against taking and this has repeatedly proven ineffective for them in clinical trials. He also mentioned prednisone, a steroid and a “vitamin drip”.
“Sunday sucked,” he said, but on Wednesday, the day he posted the video, he felt “pretty good,” using an expletive.
“A wonderful heartfelt thank you to modern medicine for getting me out of this so quickly and easily,” he said.
Mr. Rogan was traveling nationwide with his “Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown Tour”. He was scheduled to perform with comedian Dave Chappelle in Nashville, Tennessee on Friday, but said in his video Wednesday that it would be postponed until October.
His podcast is actually a series of wandering conversations, often around whiskey and weed, on topics such as, but not limited to, comedy, cage fighting, psychedelics, quantum mechanics and political excesses of the left. The show was licensed to Spotify last year for an estimated $ 100 million deal. His comments on the show in the spring undermining the value of vaccinations for young and healthy people drew condemnations from the Biden administration and Prince harry, another Spotify podcaster.
Mr Rogan has offered refunds to fans who bought tickets to an upcoming show at Madison Square Garden after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio demanded that attendees at major events show proof of vaccination.
Mr. Rogan said the his podcast last week that 13,000 tickets for the show had already been sold but that because it opposes the vaccine requirements, it would offer refunds.
“If someone has an ideological or physiological reason not to be vaccinated, I don’t want to force them to be vaccinated to see” the show, he said on the podcast at the end of August, emphasizing his comment of blasphemy. “And now they’re saying everyone needs to be vaccinated, and I want everyone to know you can get your money back.”
Mr. Rogan returned from three shows last week in Florida, where the state has its the highest increase ever in viral infections, according to a New York Times Database. Even as cases continue to rise, with more than 15,600 people hospitalized with the virus across Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, held on on the ban on compulsory vaccines and masks. Florida dead are considerably higher than those of any other state in the country.