World
Joe Biden works to fight rising tide of violent crime – Times of India
WASHINGTON: President Joe biden plans to set out new measures to stem a growing nationwide wave of violent crime, with a particular focus on gun violence, as administration officials brace for what they fear will be a particularly turbulent summer .
The concern over crime is real: it has created economic hardship, displacement and anxiety. But there is also a tricky politics at play. The spike in crime has become a Republican talking point and has been a frequent topic of conversation in the conservative media.
White House aides believe Biden, with his long legislative track record on crime as a former senator, is not easily described as soft on the issue, and the president has made it clear that he opposes the “defund movement” the police, ”which has been effectively used against other Democrats to portray them as anti-law enforcement. But Biden is also trying to spur progressives’ efforts to reform the police. And while tackling crime and police reform are not necessarily mutually exclusive, the two efforts are increasingly being billed this way.
In a speech on Wednesday, Biden is due to unveil a series of executive orders aimed at reducing violence, and he will renew his calls to Congress to pass gun legislation, aides said. Ahead of the speech, the Justice Department announced new strike forces aimed at tackling gun trafficking in five cities.
The White House also has plans to convene a meeting of a bipartisan group of mayors, members of the law enforcement community, experts and community activists on Wednesday. White House staff have also been in contact with lawmakers and Congressional staff.
“Yes, we need reforms of the police systems across the country. The president strongly believes in it,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday. “But he can also take action as President of the United States to help fight and hopefully reduce this crime. Much of that, in his opinion, is putting security measures in place. for firearms… by using the intimidation chair but also by using the levers at his disposal as president.
In April, Biden announced half a dozen executive actions on gun control, including cracking down on “ghost guns,” the non-serialized homemade firearms used to trace them and which are often purchased without background check.
There is also new federal funding from the $ 1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief program for municipal governments, allowing them to keep more police officers on the streets. Aides said Biden would also seek prompt confirmation of his choice as head of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
But Biden is limited in his power to act alone. The House passed two bills requiring background checks of all firearms sales and transfers and allowing an expanded 10-day review for firearms purchases. But this legislation faces strong headwinds in the Senate, where some Republican support would be needed for its passage.
Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said on Tuesday she had seen a double-digit increase in murders and violent crime nationwide.
“It’s staggering. It’s sobering,” she said at a violent crime forum hosted by the Washington-based Police Executive Research Forum. “And this is something the DOJ is committed to doing all it can to reverse deeply troubling trends.”
Monaco said the Justice Department will launch strike forces in Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Washington, DC, to help reduce violent crime by tackling gun trafficking, in s ‘building on an initiative launched last month.
If the federal effort sounds familiar to you, it is. Federal operations have often been launched to help cities facing increased crime. President Donald Asset announced something similar last year when he and then Attorney General William Barr launched Operation Legend, named after a boy who was shot and killed in Kansas City, Missouri. In this effort, hundreds of investigators have been deployed to nine cities where crime is rising, prioritizing the arrest of violent criminals.
Trump, however, blamed the spike in crime on protesters who demonstrated against police brutality following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. He claimed Democrats allow crime to unleash in their cities. But despite pockets of violence in Democratic and Republican-led cities, protests have been mostly peaceful. A Harvard Radcliffe Institute study found that no injuries were reported in 97% of the events. Yet Republican leaders continue to echo Trump’s claims.
And as crime rises – homicides and shootings are up from the same time last year in Chicago; Los Angeles; Minneapolis; Portland, Oregon; Baltimore; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and Houston – violent crime remains globally lower than it was ten or even five years ago. And most violent crime fell in the first six months of the pandemic, as people stayed in and out of the way.
Crime began to climb last summer, a trend that criminologists find difficult to define and is likely due to various factors such as historic unemployment, fear of the virus and mass anger over stay-at-home orders. Mass public shootings have also made an alarming comeback.
“Many of us – if not most of us – are seeing an increase in crime, while at the same time we are hearing calls for reform,” said Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison , on cities during a speech at the police forum. “And some of these calls go to the extreme of dismantling and funding… while at the same time we have sworn to protect people.”
Interest in firearms is also on the rise. The number of people barred from purchasing firearms through the US background check system reached an all-time high of over 300,000 last year amid rising gun sales. And several states have passed laws prohibiting the entry into force of federal gun control laws.
Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields said lax gun laws and the presence of illegal guns on the streets were aggravating the violence.
“When everyone can have a gun, they tend to do it,” she said. “And that just leads to more illegal guns on the streets.”
The Justice Department recently announced a full Louisville Police investigation into the March 2020 death of Breonna Taylor, who was shot dead by police during a raid on her home. A similar investigation has been launched against the Minneapolis police.
The rise in violence comes against the backdrop of a national police debate and as a bill to reform the police is being drafted in Congress. Psaki on Tuesday rejected suggestions that a presidential event focused on cracking down on crime would undermine that legislative effort.
As a senator, Biden drafted several major anti-crime agendas, including a 1994 bill that contained provisions now seen by some as an overreaction to spikes in crime in the 1980s and 1990s. Critics say that these bills contributed to the mass incarceration of black Americans, and Biden’s involvement became a flashpoint in his 2020 campaign.
Biden expressed doubts about certain aspects of the legislation and acknowledged its detrimental impact on many black Americans. But he and his allies still uphold the provisions of the law to tackle domestic violence, ban assault weapons and fund community policing.
The concern over crime is real: it has created economic hardship, displacement and anxiety. But there is also a tricky politics at play. The spike in crime has become a Republican talking point and has been a frequent topic of conversation in the conservative media.
White House aides believe Biden, with his long legislative track record on crime as a former senator, is not easily described as soft on the issue, and the president has made it clear that he opposes the “defund movement” the police, ”which has been effectively used against other Democrats to portray them as anti-law enforcement. But Biden is also trying to spur progressives’ efforts to reform the police. And while tackling crime and police reform are not necessarily mutually exclusive, the two efforts are increasingly being billed this way.
In a speech on Wednesday, Biden is due to unveil a series of executive orders aimed at reducing violence, and he will renew his calls to Congress to pass gun legislation, aides said. Ahead of the speech, the Justice Department announced new strike forces aimed at tackling gun trafficking in five cities.
The White House also has plans to convene a meeting of a bipartisan group of mayors, members of the law enforcement community, experts and community activists on Wednesday. White House staff have also been in contact with lawmakers and Congressional staff.
“Yes, we need reforms of the police systems across the country. The president strongly believes in it,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday. “But he can also take action as President of the United States to help fight and hopefully reduce this crime. Much of that, in his opinion, is putting security measures in place. for firearms… by using the intimidation chair but also by using the levers at his disposal as president.
In April, Biden announced half a dozen executive actions on gun control, including cracking down on “ghost guns,” the non-serialized homemade firearms used to trace them and which are often purchased without background check.
There is also new federal funding from the $ 1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief program for municipal governments, allowing them to keep more police officers on the streets. Aides said Biden would also seek prompt confirmation of his choice as head of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
But Biden is limited in his power to act alone. The House passed two bills requiring background checks of all firearms sales and transfers and allowing an expanded 10-day review for firearms purchases. But this legislation faces strong headwinds in the Senate, where some Republican support would be needed for its passage.
Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said on Tuesday she had seen a double-digit increase in murders and violent crime nationwide.
“It’s staggering. It’s sobering,” she said at a violent crime forum hosted by the Washington-based Police Executive Research Forum. “And this is something the DOJ is committed to doing all it can to reverse deeply troubling trends.”
Monaco said the Justice Department will launch strike forces in Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Washington, DC, to help reduce violent crime by tackling gun trafficking, in s ‘building on an initiative launched last month.
If the federal effort sounds familiar to you, it is. Federal operations have often been launched to help cities facing increased crime. President Donald Asset announced something similar last year when he and then Attorney General William Barr launched Operation Legend, named after a boy who was shot and killed in Kansas City, Missouri. In this effort, hundreds of investigators have been deployed to nine cities where crime is rising, prioritizing the arrest of violent criminals.
Trump, however, blamed the spike in crime on protesters who demonstrated against police brutality following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. He claimed Democrats allow crime to unleash in their cities. But despite pockets of violence in Democratic and Republican-led cities, protests have been mostly peaceful. A Harvard Radcliffe Institute study found that no injuries were reported in 97% of the events. Yet Republican leaders continue to echo Trump’s claims.
And as crime rises – homicides and shootings are up from the same time last year in Chicago; Los Angeles; Minneapolis; Portland, Oregon; Baltimore; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and Houston – violent crime remains globally lower than it was ten or even five years ago. And most violent crime fell in the first six months of the pandemic, as people stayed in and out of the way.
Crime began to climb last summer, a trend that criminologists find difficult to define and is likely due to various factors such as historic unemployment, fear of the virus and mass anger over stay-at-home orders. Mass public shootings have also made an alarming comeback.
“Many of us – if not most of us – are seeing an increase in crime, while at the same time we are hearing calls for reform,” said Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison , on cities during a speech at the police forum. “And some of these calls go to the extreme of dismantling and funding… while at the same time we have sworn to protect people.”
Interest in firearms is also on the rise. The number of people barred from purchasing firearms through the US background check system reached an all-time high of over 300,000 last year amid rising gun sales. And several states have passed laws prohibiting the entry into force of federal gun control laws.
Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields said lax gun laws and the presence of illegal guns on the streets were aggravating the violence.
“When everyone can have a gun, they tend to do it,” she said. “And that just leads to more illegal guns on the streets.”
The Justice Department recently announced a full Louisville Police investigation into the March 2020 death of Breonna Taylor, who was shot dead by police during a raid on her home. A similar investigation has been launched against the Minneapolis police.
The rise in violence comes against the backdrop of a national police debate and as a bill to reform the police is being drafted in Congress. Psaki on Tuesday rejected suggestions that a presidential event focused on cracking down on crime would undermine that legislative effort.
As a senator, Biden drafted several major anti-crime agendas, including a 1994 bill that contained provisions now seen by some as an overreaction to spikes in crime in the 1980s and 1990s. Critics say that these bills contributed to the mass incarceration of black Americans, and Biden’s involvement became a flashpoint in his 2020 campaign.
Biden expressed doubts about certain aspects of the legislation and acknowledged its detrimental impact on many black Americans. But he and his allies still uphold the provisions of the law to tackle domestic violence, ban assault weapons and fund community policing.