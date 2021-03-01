World
Joe Biden: US President Biden to meet Mexican President amid migration issues | World News – Times of India
WILIMINGTON: US President Joe Biden is planning a virtual meeting on Monday with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador – a chance for the couple to talk in more detail about migration, to deal with the coronavirus and to cooperate on economic and national security issues.
The Mexican president said he intended during the meeting to offer Biden a new Bracero-style immigrant work program that could bring 600,000 to 800,000 Mexican and Central American immigrants a year to legally work in the United States.
A senior official in the Biden administration declined to say whether the US president would support or oppose the proposal, saying only that the two countries agreed on the need to expand legal channels for migration. The manager insisted on anonymity to discuss private conversations.
The original Bracero program allowed Mexicans to work temporarily in the United States to fill labor shortages during World War II and for a few decades after the war. López Obrador said the US economy needs Mexican workers because of “their strength, their youth.”
The Biden official said the meeting would allow Biden to begin institutionalizing the relationship with Mexico, rather than letting it be determined by tweets – a form of diplomacy preferred by his predecessor, Donald trump.
The United States shares a trade agreement – most recently updated in 2018 and 2019 – with Mexico and Canada, which are its second and third largest trading partners after China.
The trade deal could complicate López Obrador’s efforts to eventually dissolve and eliminate independent regulatory, oversight and transparency agencies in Mexico.
The question also arises as to whether López Obrador will welcome Biden’s efforts to tackle climate change and switch to cleaner sources of energy. Mexico’s president is backing a move to ensure that nation’s national grids prioritize electricity from government plants, many of which burn coal or fuel oil.
The Trump era was defined by the threat of tariffs, the suppression of migration, and his desire to build a wall on the southern border of the United States, but Trump appeared to have a friendly relationship with his Mexican counterpart.
Mexico paid nothing for Trump’s precious border wall, despite repeated claims by the US leader that it would. But López Obrador’s government has sent troops to Mexico’s southern border with Guatemala to deal with an unprecedented wave of asylum seekers bound for the United States. Mexico and officially as Migrant Protection Protocols.
The Biden administration immediately began relaxing Remain in Mexico, suspending it for newcomers on the president’s first day in office and shortly after announcing that around 26,000 people with cases still active could be released to the United States while their case unfolded.
But Biden, through the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has kept in place extraordinary pandemic-related powers to immediately deport anyone arriving at the US border from Mexico without having the opportunity to seek asylum. .
Mexicans and many Central Americans are typically returned to Mexico within two hours under Title 42 – so named after an article in a 1944 public health law. Biden collaborators reported that they did not intend to lift it immediately.
Yet Biden has also shown openness to immigrants who previously came to the country illegally. He supports a bill to give legal status and a path to citizenship for all the estimated 11 million people in the country who do not have it.
Biden also broke with Trump by supporting efforts to allow hundreds of thousands of people who arrived in the United States illegally as young children to stay in the country.
López Obrador said on Saturday that the aging United States will also need temporary immigrant workers from Mexico to support economic growth.
“It’s better that we start to put some order on the migratory flows,” he said he plans to tell Biden.
But pressures are mounting at the southern border of the United States with an increase in the number of children entering the country without visas. This created a challenge for the Biden administration.
Border patrol officers apprehend on average more than 200 children crossing the border without a parent per day, but almost all of the 7,100 immigrant children’s beds managed by the Department of Health and Human Services are full.
The Biden administration also maintained a policy, imposed at the start of the Covid-19 epidemic, to quickly deport those captured along the border and tried to dissuade people from attempting the journey.
“Now is not the time to come to the United States”, White House Press secretary Jen Psaki said at a February briefing. “We need time to put in place an immigration process so that people can be treated humanely.”
