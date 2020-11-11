World
Joe Biden: Trump not to concede is an embarrassment | World News – Times of India
WASHINGTON: US President Donald trump not admitting defeat in the election which has just ended is an embarrassment, president-elect Joe biden said Tuesday, claiming that his transition plans were not affected by this and he started talking to world leaders.
“I just think it’s a shame quite frankly … It won’t help the president’s legacy … I know from my discussions with foreign leaders so far that they hope the institutions Democrats in the United States will again be seen to be strong and enduring, ”Biden told reporters in Wilmington, Delaware.
Responding to reporters’ questions about Trump not conceding the race, Biden hoped that in the end, it all came together on January 20.
“Until then, my hope and expectations are that the American people know and understand that there has been a transition. Even among Republicans… who voted for the president, I understand the feeling of loss. understand that, “he said.
Biden hoped those who voted for him and those for Trump would come together. “A significantly smaller number, but many voted for it – I think they understand that we have to unite. I think they are ready to unite and I think we can get the country out of this bitter politics. that we have seen for five, six and seven years, ”he said.
The president-elect said he had already started the transition. “We are well on the way. The ability of the administration in any way not to recognize our victory does not change the dynamics of what we are able to do, ”he said, noting that a day earlier he had announced its COVID-19 advisory board.
“We are moving forward in a coherent manner, setting up our administration in the White House and revisit who we’re going to pick for Cabinet positions … and nothing is going to stop it. I am convinced that the fact that they are unwilling to recognize that we have won at this point does not matter much in our planning and what we can do by January 20, ”he said. -he assures.
Referring to the congratulatory calls he has had so far with six world leaders, he said the response has been very comprehensive, forceful, and that they are all looking forward to power, from Britain to France through Germany and Canada, et cetera and Ireland.
“I feel good in the capacity to … I said when we announced that the next president was going to inherit a divided country and a world in disarray. The welcome and the welcome we have received from our allies and friends around the world has been real and I have a number of other calls to come back and so I am confident that we are going to be able to put the American back in a place of respect that he had. before, ”he said.
In response to a question, Biden said access to classified information was useful, but he was unable to make decisions on these issues anyway.
“Like I said, one president at a time and he’ll be president until January 20. It would be nice to have him, but it’s not critical. We’re just going to proceed as we did. We are going to do exactly what we would do if he had conceded and said we won, what we have, and so nothing really changes, ”he said.
