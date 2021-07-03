World
Joe Biden travels to Michigan to showcase his infrastructure package – Times of India
WASHINGTON: President of the United States Joe biden plans to use a visit to a Michigan cherry farm on Saturday to talk about its bipartisan infrastructure program and further plans to invest in families and education.
He will travel to Traverse City, which hosts the National Cherry Festival – an event previously attended by Presidents Herbert Hoover and Gerald Ford. Biden will also visit a cherry farm in neighboring County Antrim.
Biden’s trip to Michigan, where he will be joined by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, is part of a larger administration campaign to mobilize public support for the infrastructure package and other policies focused on families and education.
First lady Jill biden will visit Maine and New Hampshire on Saturday, while the vice president Kamala harris headed for Las Vegas.
The president said the key to pushing through his $ 973 billion deal was to bring the matter directly to voters. While Republicans and Democrats might bicker in Washington, Biden’s theory is that lawmakers from both parties want to act for their constituents.
White House officials negotiated the compromise with a bipartisan group of senators led by Ohio Republican Rob Portman and Arizona Democrat Kyrsten Sinema.
The deal, announced in June, provides $ 109 billion for roads and highways, $ 15 billion for electric vehicle infrastructure and mass transit systems, and $ 65 billion for broadband, among other spending. for airports, drinking water systems and resilience efforts to fight climate change.
It would be funded by the Covid-19 relief which was approved in 2020 but not spent, money reallocated for improved unemployment benefits and increased enforcement by the IRS on the richest Americans who avoid taxes. Funding also depends on the leasing of 5G telecommunications spectrum, the strategic oil reserve, and the potential economic growth generated by the investments.
The president intends to push additional initiatives on education and families as well as tax hikes on the wealthy and businesses through the budget reconciliation process. This would allow Biden’s priorities to shift through a simple majority vote, avoiding the hurdle of 60 votes in a Senate split equally between Democrats and Republicans.
