Joe Biden took the lead in the historically red state of Georgia

Joe Biden edged out President Donald Trump in Georgia on Friday, setting the stage for him to become the first Democrat to win Georgia since 1992.

Biden tracks by just 1,096 votes out of 4.9 million total votes, with less than 1% yet to be counted. The margin is so narrow that many news outlets, including BuzzFeed News, are not projecting a winner. A recount could potentially bring the state back to Trump.

Still, the fact that Biden has taken a lead in a Republican stronghold in the Deep South is a major achievement. And a victory in Georgia would bring the total to 269 for Biden’s constituency – just one less vote of the 270 needed to win the presidency. In that case, one of the three swing states still in play – Arizona, Nevada and Pennsylvania – would catapult Biden to the White House.

In Georgia and throughout the South and Southwest, Democrats have been working for years to translate the state’s diverse electorates into a new path to 270 constituency votes.

The early results were way ahead of Trump, as votes from rural Georgia poured in. But Biden moved forward with strong support for votes from absentees from cities like Atlanta and Savannah and their suburbs.

Trump won the state by 5 percentage points in 2016, down from Republican Mitt Romney’s 8-point lead in 2012. Democrats were hoping this would finally be the year they closed that gap. In the suburban counties around Atlanta, Republicans have already generated huge vote totals, but those areas have gone predominantly non-white in recent years and Biden has won that election big there.

Biden’s breakthrough also comes despite what voting rights advocates saw as a concerted effort by state Republicans to suppress votes from Democratic-leaning voters.