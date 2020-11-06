Joe Biden took the lead in the historically red state of Georgia
Joe Biden edged out President Donald Trump in Georgia on Friday, setting the stage for him to become the first Democrat to win Georgia since 1992.
Biden tracks by just 1,096 votes out of 4.9 million total votes, with less than 1% yet to be counted. The margin is so narrow that many news outlets, including BuzzFeed News, are not projecting a winner. A recount could potentially bring the state back to Trump.
Still, the fact that Biden has taken a lead in a Republican stronghold in the Deep South is a major achievement. And a victory in Georgia would bring the total to 269 for Biden’s constituency – just one less vote of the 270 needed to win the presidency. In that case, one of the three swing states still in play – Arizona, Nevada and Pennsylvania – would catapult Biden to the White House.
In Georgia and throughout the South and Southwest, Democrats have been working for years to translate the state’s diverse electorates into a new path to 270 constituency votes.
The early results were way ahead of Trump, as votes from rural Georgia poured in. But Biden moved forward with strong support for votes from absentees from cities like Atlanta and Savannah and their suburbs.
Trump won the state by 5 percentage points in 2016, down from Republican Mitt Romney’s 8-point lead in 2012. Democrats were hoping this would finally be the year they closed that gap. In the suburban counties around Atlanta, Republicans have already generated huge vote totals, but those areas have gone predominantly non-white in recent years and Biden has won that election big there.
Biden’s breakthrough also comes despite what voting rights advocates saw as a concerted effort by state Republicans to suppress votes from Democratic-leaning voters.
“Every year after Republicans took power in the Legislature in 2004, there was a new one or more new laws to make voting more difficult,” Vincent Fort, a former Democratic senator who represented the vote, told BuzzFeed News. parts of Atlanta. “At the end of the day, Republicans are losing the demographic game. They know the only way to win news team because they will not try to diversify their party, it is to suppress the votes.
But Democrats have also worked to increase their share of the electorate. After Stacey Abrams narrowly lost her 2018 bid for Georgia’s presidency, she devoted her energy to registering voters to vote. She said that more than 800,000 new voters have been registered in the state since 2018.
Georgia’s electoral rolls looked very different heading into the 2020 elections compared to 2016. The percentage of registered voters who are white has increased from 62% to 59% over the past four years, and nearly one-third of the state’s voters are now under 35.