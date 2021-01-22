World
Joe Biden to sign order to increase food aid linked to pandemic – Times of India
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden to sign two speeding decrees on Friday pandemic stimulus checks for families most in need and increased food aid for normally dependent children school meals as the main source of nutrition.
Biden, who has proposed a $ 1.9 trillion stimulus package, is using both orders to try to ease the burden on people while legislation is negotiated in Congress. He has made the fight against the pandemic one of the first objectives of his new administration.
The pandemic recession has hit Americans hard. Some 16 million people are currently receiving some form of unemployment benefit, and about 29 million do not have enough to eat. Women, minorities and low-income service workers have been disproportionately affected, with black and Hispanic workers facing higher unemployment rates than white workers.
“We are at a precarious time in our economy,” Brian Deese, director of the White House’s national economic council, told reporters in a preview of the orders.
He said these actions were not a substitute for complete legislative relief, “but will provide a vital lifeline for millions of American families.”
As a first step, Biden will ask the treasury department to consider taking steps to expand and improve the delivery of stimulus checks, such as setting up online tools to claim payments.
“Many Americans faced difficulties in receiving the first round of direct payments and up to 8 million eligible households did not receive the payments issued in March,” a White House backgrounder said.
Biden will also seek to improve access to food for millions of missing children meal because schools are closed due to the pandemic.
He will ask the Department of Agriculture (USDA) to consider issuing new directions that would increase support for families who normally depend on schools to provide a main meal of the day for their children.
It could provide a family with three children with over $ 100 in extra support every two months.
USDA will consider issuing new guidelines that would allow states to increase SNAP emergency allocations for those who need them most. This would be the first step in ensuring that an additional 12 million people receive enhanced SNAP benefits. to keep nutritious food on the table, ”the fact sheet says.
Biden’s second ordinance will restore collective bargaining power and worker protection by revoking three related orders issued by the president Donald trump during his tenure, which ended on Wednesday. He also promotes a minimum wage of $ 15 an hour.
The federal minimum wage has been $ 7.25 an hour since 2009.
Biden’s directive also eliminates a Trump order that allowed federal agencies to transfer many career federal employees to a category without job protection and put them at risk of dismissal.
The White House fact sheet called the Trump order “nothing more than an attempt to eviscerate the career civil servant class and further marginalize career civil service employees.”
“Its existence threatens the essential protections of career employees and provides a way to bury political appointees in the public service,” he said.
