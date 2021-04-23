Joe Biden to make first overseas trip to UK and EU – Times of India

US President Joe Biden (AFP)

WASHINGTON: President Joe biden will undertake his first overseas trip on duty in June, White House is expected to announce on Friday, with the aim of demonstrating his administration’s commitment to the transatlantic alliance and re-engagement with key allies.

Biden will attend the Group of Seven summit in Cornwall, England, scheduled for June 11-13, followed by a visit to Brussels, where he will hold meetings with European Union leadership and attend the June 14 summit of leaders of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization . Meetings with closest U.S. allies come as Biden invites Russian president Vladimir Poutine to a summit in the coming months in a third country, although no date has yet been set.

Most recent US presidents have chosen North American neighbors for their first cross-border trips, although former President Donald Trump, whose penchant for unilateral action and open skepticism of the Then The alliance disrupted American allies, made its first stop overseas in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. For Biden, the first trip aims to turn the page on Trump’s approach to alliances.

“This is both a hands-on chance to connect with key allies and partners on shared opportunities and challenges,” said Yohannes Abraham, Chief of Staff and Executive Secretary National Security Council , in an interview with the AP. “But it’s also an illustration of something the president has made clear that the transatlantic alliance is back, that its revitalization is one of his top priorities and that the transatlantic relationship is a solid foundation upon which our collective security rests. and our shared prosperity. built. ”

Biden, for his part, held “virtual bilateral” meetings with leaders of Canada and Mexico in February and March, respectively. The June trip will follow after Biden’s first face-to-face bilateral meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga at the White House last week and South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s scheduled visit next month.

The announcement comes shortly after the conclusion of Biden’s two-day virtual climate summit, in which he received praise from leaders, especially those in Europe, for bringing the United States back to the Paris Climate Agreement and re-engage on a host of other issues of common interest.

The trip will mark Biden’s most ambitious travel schedule to date since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, as the president has sought to model safe behavior for the country.

It comes as the United States has stepped up its travel warnings for much of the world due to the virus. The UK and Belgium are both listed by the State Department under level four, the highest, the “do not travel” advisory, and are subject to specific bans preventing most travel. in the United States by non-citizens.

“There will be elements of this trip that will likely look and feel different than they did in the past because we take the health of everyone involved very seriously as we plan for this,” said Abraham.

Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lifted quarantine guidelines for international travel for people fully vaccinated against Covid-19, but still recommend that vaccinated people returning from overseas monitor their symptoms and take a test. 3-5 days after their return to the United States.