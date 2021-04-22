World
Joe Biden to join NATO leaders at June 14 summit in Brussels – Times of India
BRUSSELS: US President Joe biden and other leaders of Then Member countries plan to discuss strained ties with Russia and China, the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan and the future of the 30-country military alliance at a summit in Belgium on June 14.
The meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels will be a face-to-face opportunity for Biden to rebuild relations with the leaders of Europe and Canada which became strained under the former president. Donald trump.
“This is a unique opportunity to strengthen NATO as a lasting embodiment of the link between Europe and North America,” said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in a statement Thursday.
Stoltenberg said the meeting will focus on “the security challenges of today and tomorrow. Russia’s aggressive actions, the threat of terrorism, cyber attacks, emerging and disruptive technologies, the impact of climate change on security and the rise of China “.
The meeting will take place as the NATO-led troops leave Afghanistan, the largest and most difficult operation ever organized by the alliance, with the goal of ending by September 11 at the latest. NATO allies activated the organization’s collective defense clause for the first and only time after the September 11 attacks in New York and Washington in 2001 to join the defense of the United States.
