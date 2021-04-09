World
Joe Biden to form commission on Supreme Court reform: White House – Times of India
WASHINGTON: President Joe biden will set up on Friday a commission of experts on the reform of the powerful Supreme Court of the United States, the White House ad.
The move follows months of debate over whether Democrats should seek to expand the tribunal, from its current nine judges, after actions taken during Donald Trump’s presidential term gave the bench a solid hold. conservative majority.
Biden will sign an executive order creating a commission made up of a bipartisan group of about three dozen experts, including jurists and jurists, former administration officials and former federal judges, the White House said in a statement.
“The topics he will examine include the genesis of the reform debate; the role of the Court in the constitutional system; length of service and turnover of judges at the Court; the composition and size of the Court; and the selection of court cases, rules and practices, ”the White House said.
The order “orders the Commission to complete its report within 180 days of its first public meeting,” he added.
The commission’s creation comes six months after Conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s controversial confirmation to the Supreme Court following the September 20 death of Liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsberg.
Trump appointed Barrett days after Ginsberg’s death, even though it was only weeks before the November 2020 election – an election Trump lost to Biden.
The confirmation process sparked outrage from many Democrats, who pointed to the refusal of Republican leaders in the US Senate to even hold hearings for President Barack Obama’s choice for the Supreme Court in early 2016, let alone one. vote, on the grounds that it was too close to the presidential election in November of this year. election.
