Joe Biden to Floyd family after verdict: ‘We are all so relieved’ – Times of India

WASHINGTON: Before reading the guilty verdicts on Tuesday, the president Joe biden said he was praying for “the right verdict” in the trial of former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin.Call George floyd family later, he said of himself and the vice president Kamala harris : “We are all so relieved.”Chauvin was convicted of two counts of murder and one of manslaughter in Floyd’s death, a case that sparked a national judgment on race and police.Biden said he hoped the verdict would give momentum to congressional police reform efforts.Floyd family attorney Ben Crump posted a video on Twitter of a phone call from Biden and Harris to the family. Asked by a family member how he was doing, Biden said, “Feeling better now. Nothing is going to make things better, but at least now there is a little bit of justice.”

“It’s a day of justice,” Harris told the family after joining Biden to view the verdict in the private dining room of the Oval Office.

Speaking hours before the verdict, as the jury deliberated in Minneapolis, Biden said he called FloydMonday’s family to offer prayers and could only “imagine the pressure and anxiety they are feeling.” The president was due to rule on the outcome of the trial on Tuesday evening.

“They are a good family and they are calling for peace and quiet regardless of the verdict,” Biden said hours before the verdicts were announced. “I pray the verdict is the correct verdict. I think it’s overwhelming, in my opinion. I wouldn’t say that unless the jury is sequestered now.”

Biden said he was only weighing in on the trial over the death of Floyd, who died with Chauvin’s knee to his neck, as the jury in the case had already been sequestered.

The president has repeatedly denounced Floyd’s death but had previously stopped before weighing in on Chauvin’s trial, with White House officials saying it would not be appropriate to speak out during active legal proceedings. White House press secretary Jen Psaki repeatedly refused to explain Biden’s comments on Tuesday, doing nothing to dispel the impression he thought Chauvin should be convicted.

The White House has privately weighed in on how to handle the verdict, including whether Biden should address the nation and dispatched specially trained community facilitators from the Department of Justice, aides and officials told the Department of Justice. Associated Press. Announcing a verdict on Tuesday afternoon, Biden postponed planned White House remarks on his infrastructure package.

Biden’s comments on Tuesday came a day after Judge Peter Cahill, who presided over the trial, warned public officials to speak out.

“I want elected officials to stop talking about this matter, especially in a way that does not respect the rule of law and the judiciary and our function,” he said shortly after sending the jury to begin deliberations.

Defense lawyers often cite remarks made by public officials as a reason to appeal a verdict, in part because they could poison the jury against the accused.

Cahill delivered his reprimand after rejecting a defense request for a quashed trial based in part on comments from California Representative Maxine Waters, who said “we must become more confrontational” if Chauvin is not convicted of murder. Speaking of politicians in general, the judge said: “I think if they want to give their opinion, they should do so respectfully and in accordance with their constitutional oath to respect an equal branch of government. Their not. to do, I think, is odious. ”

He conceded to Chauvin’s lawyers that Waters’ comments could potentially be grounds for appeal.

On Monday, Cahill ordered jurors to be held in an undisclosed hotel during their deliberations and asked them to avoid any news on the case.

Despite Cahill’s remarks, Brock Hunter, a criminal defense attorney and former president of the Minnesota Criminal Defense Lawyers Association, said he considered an appeal successful for comments such as those of Waters and Biden as extremely unlikely.

“It is inevitable that public officials will comment on a case and its impacts on communities,” he said. “Unless there is direct evidence that an official’s statements had a direct impact on a juror or jurors, I don’t think it takes off.”

Floyd’s brother Philonise Floyd told NBC’s “Today” show that Biden “knew what it was like to lose a family member … so he was just letting us know he was praying for us. and hoped everything would be okay. ”

The verdict – and the aftermath – will be a test for Biden, who pledged to help tackle racism in the police, helping African Americans who backed him in large numbers last year as a result. protests that swept across the country after Floyd’s death and restarted a national conversation about race. But he has also long envisioned himself as an ally of the police, which grapples with criticism of long-used training tactics and methods and recruiting challenges.

Vice President Kamala Harris said Tuesday, ahead of the verdict, “Let’s say there’s a guilty verdict on the highest charge, that won’t take the pain away from the Floyd family.”

“This will not take away the pain of communities, all communities, regardless of color or location, who have felt sadness and anger in what they witnessed in this video,” he said. she declared. CNN.

The White House, meanwhile, has stepped up preparations. Psaki said administration officials had been in contact with officials in Minnesota and other cities and states that experienced unrest after Floyd’s death last year.

The FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota have been working with local officials to support law enforcement as they prepare for the possibility of unrest after the verdict, officials said.

And the justice ministry has also dispatched specially trained community animators, according to a senior justice ministry official. The official was unable to publicly discuss the plans and spoke to the PA on condition of anonymity.

The officials, who are part of the Department of Justice’s community relations service, tout themselves as “the American peacemaker” for mediating disputes in communities and conducting listening sessions to help prevent future conflicts.

A federal civil rights investigation, separate from the trial, is still ongoing. Several witnesses were subpoenaed earlier this year to appear before a federal grand jury to consider charges against Chauvin.

The Justice Department’s civil rights investigation focused on Chauvin and some of the witnesses, including other agents who worked with Chauvin, people familiar with the matter told the AP.

Chauvin was ready to plead guilty to third degree murder in the death of George Floyd before then Attorney General William Barr personally blocked the plea deal last year. Barr rejected the deal in part because he felt it was too early, as the investigation into Floyd’s death was still in its infancy, law enforcement officials said.