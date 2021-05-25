World
Joe Biden speaks with his Egyptian counterpart on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict | World News – Times of India
WASHINGTON: US President Joe biden met with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and the two leaders discussed the Middle East peace process and the urgent need to provide humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.
Biden thanked Egypt for its successful diplomacy and coordination with the United States to end recent hostilities in Israel and Gaza and ensure that violence does not recur, the White House said Monday in a reading of the call.
The two leaders consulted on the urgent need to provide humanitarian aid to those in need in Gaza and to support reconstruction efforts in a way that benefits the people there and not Hamas.
Biden on Monday asked his senior diplomat Blinken to travel to the Middle East to meet with Israeli and Palestinian leaders, among other regional leaders, and move the peace process forward, amid a ceasefire between the two parts.
“As an extension of our silent and intensive diplomacy to establish a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, I asked my Secretary of State, Antony blink, to travel to the Middle East this week. During his trip, Secretary Blinken will meet with Israeli leaders about our unwavering commitment to Israel’s security, ”Biden said in a statement.
Blinken to visit Jerusalem, Ramallah, Cairo and Amman until Thursday and meet with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and King Abdullah of Jordan, the State Department mentionned.
His trip comes days after the announcement of the ceasefire negotiated by Egypt between Israel and Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip.
During their phone call, Biden and Al-Sisi also discussed their commitment to honor Libyan plans for the December national elections and the withdrawal of all foreign military and irregular forces from Libya. They also affirmed their support for the Iraqi government’s efforts to strengthen the country’s full sovereignty and independence.
“Biden stressed the importance of a constructive human rights dialogue in Egypt. The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to a strong and productive US-Egyptian partnership,” the reading said. call.
“Regarding the Ethiopian Renaissance Great Dam, President Biden acknowledged Egypt’s concerns regarding access to Nile waters and underscored the US interest in reaching a diplomatic resolution that addresses to the legitimate needs of Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia, ”the White House said.
