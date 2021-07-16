World

Joe Biden says social media carrying disinformation about Covid ‘is killing people’ – Times of India

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden said on Friday that social media platforms such as Facebook “kill people” after the White House continued to criticize the company for allowing false information about coronavirus vaccines to be posted on its platform.
“They’re killing people. Look, the only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated. And they’re killing people,” Biden told reporters when asked about the misinformation and what his message was to social media platforms such as Facebook.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki earlier Friday also criticized the company.
“Obviously they have taken action. This is a private sector enterprise. There are additional steps they can take. Clearly there are others that can be taken,” she said during a White House briefing.
Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.




