Joe Biden receives Covid vaccine on live TV and encourages Americans to get vaccinated

Jill Biden, the incoming first lady, received a dose of the vaccine earlier today.

“I’m doing this to demonstrate that people have to be ready, when it’s available, to take the vaccine. There’s nothing to worry about. I’m looking forward to the second shot,” said Biden of a hospital in Wilmington, Del.

President-elect Joe Biden received a Covid-19 vaccine on live television Monday afternoon during a protest to encourage Americans to receive their own vaccines when they can.

Biden added that the Trump administration “deserves some credit for making this take off with Operation Warp Speed.”

Biden’s vaccination comes as health officials rush to vaccinate Americans across the country.

Biden received the first dose of the vaccine manufactured by Pfizer, the first to be approved by US regulators. A second vaccine, made by Moderna, began shipping nationwide over the weekend. Both require two doses to be administered several weeks apart.

“We owe a lot to these people, to the scientists and to the people who put it all together, to the frontline workers, the people who actually did the clinical work. It’s just amazing, ”Biden said.

Other senior officials have also been publicly vaccinated in recent days, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, and Vice President Mike Pence.

President Donald Trump, who was hospitalized with coronavirus in October, has yet to receive a vaccine.

Surgeon General Jerome Adams explained on Sunday that Trump had not received the vaccine because he had recently been treated with monoclonal antibodies.

“It’s actually a scenario where we say to people, ‘Maybe you should wait until you get the shot, talk to your health care provider to find the right time,” “Adams said on CBS. News.