Joe Biden is planning a vaccination campaign, but supplies are scarce.
WASHINGTON – President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr., racing against a surge in coronavirus cases and the emergence of a new variant that could significantly worsen the pandemic, plans a vaccination offensive that calls for dramatically expanding access vaccine while promising to use a wartime law to expand production.
But his plan comes up against a sobering reality: With just two federally licensed vaccines, supplies will be scarce over the next few months, frustrating some state and local health officials who had hoped the release of A federal stockpile of vaccine doses announced this week could alleviate this shortage. Trump administration officials clarified on Friday that the existing stock would only be used to deliver second doses to people who had already received the vaccine, not to new groups of people.
“The deployment of the vaccine in the United States has so far been a dismal failure,” Biden said. “The truth is, things are going to get worse before they get better. And the policy changes we’re going to make, it will take time to show up in Covid statistics. “
The president-elect said he would invoke the Defense Production Act, if necessary, to increase vaccine supply. But the team also sought to lower expectations. Mr Biden said his plan “will not mean that all members of these groups will be vaccinated immediately, because the supply is not where it needs to be.” But, he added, it will mean that as the doses become available, “we will reach more people who need them.”
Biden’s team pledged to scale up vaccination in pharmacies and build mobile vaccination clinics to deliver the vaccine to hard-to-reach and underserved rural and urban communities, with an emphasis on equity in the distribution.
Mr Biden spoke of “the tragic reality of the disproportionate impact of this virus on blacks, Latin Americans and Native Americans”, adding that “fairness is at the heart of our Covid response”.
Like the Trump administration, Biden called on states to expand vaccine eligibility groups to people 65 years of age or older.
The administration will also make “programs available to high-risk settings, including homeless shelters, prisons and institutions that serve people with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” the fact sheet says.
In some ways, Biden’s proposals echo those of the Trump administration, which also called earlier this week to open up vaccine eligibility to groups 65 and over, to make more use of pharmacies and to transfer vaccines to health centers qualified by the federal government. The Trump administration also frequently used the Defense Production Law to give priority to vaccine manufacturers with suppliers of raw materials and other materials.
Mr Biden unveiled the vaccine distribution plan just a day after proposing a $ 1.9 trillion spending package to fight against the economic slowdown and the Covid-19 crisis, including $ 20 billion for a “national vaccination program”. The president-elect has stated on several occasions that he intends to get “100 million Covid vaccines into the arms of the American people” by his 100th day in office.
Source link