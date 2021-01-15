Joe Biden is planning a vaccination campaign, but supplies are scarce.

WASHINGTON – President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr., racing against a surge in coronavirus cases and the emergence of a new variant that could significantly worsen the pandemic, plans a vaccination offensive that calls for dramatically expanding access vaccine while promising to use a wartime law to expand production.

But his plan comes up against a sobering reality: With just two federally licensed vaccines, supplies will be scarce over the next few months, frustrating some state and local health officials who had hoped the release of A federal stockpile of vaccine doses announced this week could alleviate this shortage. Trump administration officials clarified on Friday that the existing stock would only be used to deliver second doses to people who had already received the vaccine, not to new groups of people.

“The deployment of the vaccine in the United States has so far been a dismal failure,” Biden said. “The truth is, things are going to get worse before they get better. And the policy changes we’re going to make, it will take time to show up in Covid statistics. “

The president-elect said he would invoke the Defense Production Act, if necessary, to increase vaccine supply. But the team also sought to lower expectations. Mr Biden said his plan “will not mean that all members of these groups will be vaccinated immediately, because the supply is not where it needs to be.” But, he added, it will mean that as the doses become available, “we will reach more people who need them.”