Joe Biden honors war dead in Arlington, calls on nation to heal – Times of India
ARLINGTON: President Joe biden honored the American war dead at Arlington National Cemetery on Remembrance Day by laying a wreath on the Holy Cemetery and praising the sacrifices of the dead in the pursuit of democracy, “the soul of America.”
Biden summoned the iconic battles of history and joined them to the present as he implored Americans to rise above the divisions that strained the union, which he described in harsh terms.
The president was joined on Monday by first lady Jill Biden, vice president Kamala harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff in a grim ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Virginia Cemetery, dedicated to the deceased servicemen whose remains have not been identified.
Face tight with emotion, Biden approached the crown, taking it in his hands in silent reflection, then making the sign of the cross. Her eyes were wet. The assembled dignitaries and military families were hushed and solemn; the chatter of the cicadas loudly.
In the remarks that followed, Biden called on Americans to commemorate their fallen heroes by remembering their fight for the ideals of the nation.
“This nation was built on an idea,” Biden said. “We were built on one idea, the idea of freedom and opportunity for all. We never fully realized this aspiration of our founders, but each generation has opened the door a little wider.”
He focused much of his speech on the importance of democracy, claiming that it thrives when citizens can vote, when there is a free press, and when rights are equal for all.
Generation after generation of American heroes are engaged to be a part of the fight because they understand the truth that lives in every American heart: that liberation, opportunity, justice are much more likely to happen in a democracy than in an autocracy, ”Biden said. “These Americans were not fighting for dictators, they were fighting for democracy. They were not fighting to exclude or to enslave, they were fighting to build, expand and liberate.”
But he suggested that these ideals are in jeopardy.
“America’s soul is driven by the perpetual battle between our worst instincts, which we have seen in recent times, and our best angels,” he said. “Between Me first and Us the People. Between greed and generosity, cruelty and kindness, captivity and freedom.”
After the ceremony, the Bidens stopped in front of a row of gravestones in a cemetery where some 400,000 are buried in the rolling hills and hollows.
The Bidens held hands and strolled along the rows of Section 12, one of the major burial sites of servicemen killed overseas and repatriated to the United States after World War II and the War of Korea. They stopped to chat with several families visiting or looking for their loved ones’ graves – one family came to find a great uncle who went missing during the World War.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Mark Milley, President of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, joined Biden and Harris in the ceremony.
On Sunday, Biden addressed a crowd of Gold Star military families and other veterans in a ceremony at the War Memorial Plaza in New Castle, Delaware. Earlier today, he and other members of his family attended a memorial mass for his son Beau Biden, a veteran who died of brain cancer six years ago to the day.
