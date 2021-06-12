Joe Biden had his first meeting with Queen Elizabeth as president

President Joe Biden met Queen Elizabeth II in England on Friday – the first time he has met the British sovereign as Commander-in-Chief. The President and First Lady Jill Biden were pictured chatting with the Queen during an event for heads of state attending the G7 summit in Cornwall. Photos showed the Queen – wearing pearls, white gloves and a floral dress – smiling warmly as she spoke with the first lady outside a giant dome at a resort known as the Eden Project , where the leaders had gathered for an evening reception. Biden is the 13th US President to meet with the Queen, whose reign began in 1953.

/ PA

Queen Elizabeth II and President John F. Kennedy at Buckingham Palace in 1961

The 95-year-old monarch has met all of the U.S. presidents during her tenure on the throne except Lyndon Johnson. Her first meeting as Queen was with Dwight Eisenhower in 1957 – the same year she met Herbert Hoover, who had left the White House two decades earlier. In 1951, while still a princess, she also met Harry Truman. Biden had already met the Queen in 1982 when he was a United States Senator.

Bob Daugherty / AP

President Ronald Reagan and Queen Elizabeth II go horseback riding on the grounds of Windsor Castle in England in 1982.

Friday’s reunion comes just two months after the Queen’s husband, Prince Philip, who died on April 9 at 99 years old. Prince Charles was also present at the G7 event of the British Royal Family; Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; Prince William, Duke of Cambridge; and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. In the photos, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson could be seen chatting with Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, while Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with Prince Charles.

Jack Hill – WPA Pool / Getty Images



Friday was the first full day of summit talks, with Johnson telling those in attendance that it was an opportunity to “take our societies to the next level” and “build back better” after the Coronavirus pandemic. He also said leaders must tackle issues of economic inequality as well as climate change. “I actually think we have a huge opportunity for this because, as the G7, we are united in our vision of a cleaner and greener world, a solution to the problems of climate change,” he said. he adds. Ahead of the evening’s reception, the Queen joined Biden and other world leaders for a group photo, where she made them laugh by asking, “Are you supposed to sound like you’re having fun?” “Yes,” Johnson replied. “We had fun despite appearances.