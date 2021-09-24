World
Joe Biden greets Indo-Pacific leaders as China’s concerns grow – Times of India
WASHINGTON: President Joe biden is set to host the first in-person gathering of the leaders of an Indo-Pacific alliance known as ” QuadFriday, concluding a difficult week of diplomacy during which he did not lack criticism from allies and adversaries.
Biden’s meeting with Indian, Japanese and Australian leaders in the White House gives the US president an opportunity to focus on a central objective of his foreign policy: to pay greater attention to the Pacific in the face of what states United consider China coercive. worrying economic practices and military maneuvers in the region. The four leaders’ talks are also expected to focus on the climate, the response to Covid-19 and cybersecurity.
Ahead of the summit, the governments of Japan and India welcomed the recent announcement that the United States, as part of a separate new alliance with Britain and Australia, would equip Australia with submarines to nuclear propulsion.
It’s a move that will allow Australia to carry out longer patrols and give it an advantage over the Chinese navy. But the announcement infuriated France, which accused the Biden administration of stabbing him in the back by canceling its own $ 66 billion deal to supply diesel-powered submarines.
Tensions between Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron eased after the two leaders met on Wednesday and agreed to take steps to coordinate more closely in the Indo-Pacific.
Michael Green, who served as senior director for Asia on the National Security Council during the administration of George W. Bush, said Japan and India welcome the US-British-Australian naval power alliance in the Pacific and from these countries’ point of view is stabilizing things as China massively strengthens its naval forces. ”
Beijing, for its part, has spoken out vigorously against the alliance, with Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman. Zhao Lijian Calling it a reflection of “the obsolete zero-sum Cold War mentality and narrow-minded geopolitical perception” that would intensify a regional arms race.
Beijing has also sought to push forward the idea that the formation of the alliance indicates that the United States will favor Australia in the Quad at the expense of Japan and India, said Bonny Lin, senior security researcher. in Asia at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.
Beijing also sought to undermine the Quad as being out of step with other Southeast Asian nations and described Quad members as “American pawns,” Lin said.
The group’s White House meeting comes as China continues its efforts to demonstrate force in the region.
China on Thursday sent 24 fighter jets to Taiwan after the island announced its intention to join a Pacific trading group, the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, which China has also asked to join.
Biden’s encounter with the indo-pacific rulers crowns a busy week of diplomacy for the president during which he addressed the United Nations General Assembly in New York and hosted a virtual world summit on the fight against Covid-19.
Biden – and leaders of other rich countries – have been criticized for slow global vaccinations and unequal access to vaccines between residents of rich and poor countries. The pullback of leaders in low- and moderate-income countries came even as Biden announced plans to double his purchase of Pfizer vaccine to share with the world to 1 billion doses.
Biden is also set to meet with India’s prime minister separately on Friday. Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.
Modi, who met with Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday, is expected to discuss with Biden the way forward with the Taliban government in Afghanistan, according to a person familiar with the Indian official’s agenda. The person was not authorized to comment publicly.
Modi is expected to raise objections to the Taliban’s efforts to gain recognition at the United Nations. The Modi government is also concerned about the influence it believes Pakistani intelligence services have had on the way Taliban factions have divided government offices in Kabul.
When the Taliban previously controlled Afghanistan, the group supported militants in Kashmir, a long-contested territory that has been at the center of wars and skirmishes between India and Pakistan. The Haqqani network was behind two suicide bombings against the Indian embassy in 2008 and 2009. Members of the network, whom the United States has called a terrorist organization, have been appointed to senior positions within the Taliban government.
In a brief appearance to reporters at the start of his meeting with Harris, Modi credited the Biden administration with making progress on both COVID-19 and climate change.
“You’ve taken the lead in the United States in a very difficult atmosphere and times, but in a very short period of time you’ve had many accomplishments under your belt, be it COVID, the climate or the Quad,” he said. said. “On all of these issues, the United States has taken some very important initiatives. ”
Suga, in his one-on-one with Biden, was to raise China, North Korea, Afghanistan, the response of Covid-19 and climate change, according to a foreign ministry official who was not allowed to comment publicly and spoke about the condition of anonymity.
North Korea said last week it had successfully launched ballistic missiles from a train for the first time, hitting a target at sea some 800 kilometers (500 miles) away.
The test came after the North said this month it has tested new cruise missiles, which it intends to make nuclear-capable, which can strike targets 1,500 kilometers (930 miles) away, an distance putting all Japanese and American military installations within easy reach.
