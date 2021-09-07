World
Joe Biden focuses on domestic issues again with New York area flood damage tour – Times of India
WASHINGTON: President Joe biden will visit flood-damaged New Jersey and New York on Tuesday to assess the upheaval caused by the hurricane Ida, as part of a renewed focus on national priorities after weeks dominated by the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Biden pledged federal help and called for national unity on a trip to storm-stricken Louisiana on Friday after Ida devastated parts of the U.S. Gulf Coast and sparked even more deadly flooding in the Northeast.
On Tuesday, he will be briefed by local leaders in Hillsborough Township, New Jersey, and will visit a neighborhood in Manville which was hit hard by the storm.
Later, he will visit a neighborhood and speak in the Queens neighborhood of New York.
The president’s travels against the floods rekindle a familiar role as chief comforter, after weeks spent defending his decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan and the deadly consequences that followed.
While the Afghanistan issue is not behind him – the United States is still struggling to get Americans out of the country and resettle tens of thousands of evacuees – Biden is expected to focus in the coming days on a fight to protect women’s reproductive rights in the wake of a new anti-abortion law in Texas, the end of extended unemployment benefits for many Americans and new measures to fight Covid-19.
On Saturday, the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks, he will visit the three sites where hijacked American domestic planes crashed.
Governor of New Jersey Phil murphy said Tuesday it would take “months more likely than weeks” to complete the cleanup, repairs and reconstruction after her condition was ravaged by flooding and a tornado from the remnants of Storm Ida. He told CNN that Biden, who issued disaster declarations for six of the state’s counties, had been “perfectly” in his response to the storm’s destruction.
Dozens of people died from the destruction of the hurricane, and some states still struggle with widespread power outages and homes filled with water.
Speaking briefly to reporters Monday night after a trip to his home state of Delaware, Biden said Tuesday would be a “big day.” The president used the storm to highlight the need for infrastructure spending in a bill he is working to push through Congress.
