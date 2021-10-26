World
Joe Biden denounces coup and “horrific violence” in Myanmar – Times of India
WASHINGTON: President of the United States Joe biden denounced on Tuesday the military coup and “horrific violence” in Burma to a summit with Asean leaders, said the White House.
Addressing the virtual summit, Biden “Expressed serious concerns about the military coup and the horrific violence in Burma and called on the country’s military regime to immediately end the violence, release those unjustly detained and restore the path to democracy in Burma, ”a statement read.
Myanmar’s military government boycotted the Asean summit, which was hosted by Brunei, after its leader was banned in response to the February seizure and the subsequent deadly crackdown on dissent.
The strong White House statement came after Biden made public opening remarks at the ASEAN meeting in which he made a veiled reference to the fight against China, but did not mention Myanmar.
Speaking via video link from the White House, Biden called the Association of Southeast Asian Nations “essential” and said the United States was “committed to the centrality of Asean” .
The United States is not a member of the 10-nation body, but sees ASEAN as an important part of its strategy to push back an increasingly assertive Chinese diplomatic, commercial and military presence across Asia.
Biden, who had two phone calls with the Chinese president Xi Jinping since becoming president and also planning a virtual summit later this year, did not refer directly to Beijing.
However, its purpose was clear, calling ASEAN a “pivot” in sustaining a region “where every country can compete and succeed on an equal footing and all nations, regardless of size or power, respect the law “.
The US-Asian partnership “is essential to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific which has been the foundation of our shared security and prosperity for many decades,” Biden said.
The United States strongly supports Asean’s prospects for the Indo-Pacific and the rules-based international order, he added.
