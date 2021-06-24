World
Joe Biden calls shutdown of Hong Kong’s Apple Daily “a sad day for media freedom” – Times of India
HONG KONG / WASHINGTON: US President Joe biden Thursday called the shutdown of the Hong Kong Apple Daily tabloid a “sad day for media freedom” and said it signaled “increased repression” by China, while pledging to maintain its support to the people of the territory under Chinese control.
In a statement following the media shutdown earlier Thursday, Biden called on Beijing to stop targeting the independent press and release detained journalists and media executives.
“The people of Hong Kong have the right to freedom of the press. Instead, Beijing denies fundamental freedoms and attacks Hong Kong’s autonomy and democratic institutions and processes, which is inconsistent with its international obligations,” did he declare.
Apple Daily was forced to end a 26-year race amid a national security crackdown that froze company funds. Its closure has resulted in queues of hundreds of loyal readers at the city’s newsstands.
“It is a sad day for media freedom in Hong Kong and around the world,” Biden said, adding that the publication had been “an indispensable stronghold of independent journalism in Hong Kong.”
“Through arrests, threats and a national security law that penalizes freedom of expression, Beijing has insisted on exercising its power to suppress independent media and silence dissenting opinions,” he said. he declared.
BIDEN WISHES SUPPORT
Biden vowed that the United States “will not waver in its support for the people of Hong Kong and all those who stand up for the fundamental freedoms that everyone deserves.”
The shutdown deals the biggest blow to Hong Kong’s media freedoms to date and could potentially destroy the city’s reputation as a media hub after Beijing imposed security law on the financial center last year. , according to media advocacy groups.
UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet on Thursday targeted “negative consequences,” she said, owner of Apple Daily Jimmy lai confronted for exercising his rights, criticizing the detention of the tycoon.
Addressing the 2021 Society of Publishers in Asia press awards ceremony held in Hong Kong, Bachelet said the national security law leads journalists to “self-censor” for avoid conflicting with “vaguely worded offenses”.
Lai has been in jail since December for unauthorized rallies during mass pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong in 2019. He faces three national security charges, including collusion with a foreign country and is already serving several sentences for participating in unauthorized gatherings.
British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab called on China to honor its commitments to free media as part of a deal with Britain on how Hong Kong would be governed after it returns from British rule to China in 1997.
“We certainly take what’s happening with the shutdown of Apple Daily and the arrest of journalists very, very seriously,” he said. “We call on China to abide by the terms it has freely agreed to and we believe this is a matter of trust as well as important to the people of Hong Kong.”
INDEPENDENT TABLOID
Apple Daily was a shameless tabloid that mixed pro-democracy rhetoric, celebrity gossip and surveys of those in power. It had been a thorn in Beijing’s side.
Last year, before Biden won the US presidential election, he published two articles about his son Hunter Biden and his ties to a Taiwanese businessman who the newspaper said was a purported broker “who allowed Hunter Biden to trade in mainland China for a decade.”
Lai said on Twitter in October that he personally had “nothing to do with” a report of Hunter Biden’s alleged trade links with China, but admitted that funds from his private company were used to fund it. .
A MILLION EXPERIENCES
In anticipation of strong demand for its final print run, The Apple Daily printed 1 million copies, more than 10 times its usual volume.
Emotions were high on Thursday among supporters of the newspaper, which has faced relentless pressure since Lai’s arrest in August 2020.
“I couldn’t sleep well the last few nights,” said Tse, 60, a former medical worker, who leaned on a cart for support as she queued for a paper. “I hope journalists can stay true to their faith and continue to work hard.”
Some Apple Daily staff have expressed anger and frustration.
“(After) today there is no more freedom of the press in Hong Kong,” said Dickson Ng, 51, a designer at the newspaper. “I feel very disappointed and angry.”
Last week, 500 officers raided the newspaper’s headquarters, sifting through reporters’ notes and other journalistic material in scenes that drew international condemnation.
Five executives were arrested and two – editor-in-chief Ryan Law and Cheung Kim-hung – were charged with conspiracy to collude with a foreign country and denied bail. On Wednesday, a columnist for the newspaper was also arrested under the National Security Act.
Officials in Hong Kong and China have repeatedly stated that media freedoms are respected but are not absolute.
“Hong Kong is a society where the rule of law reigns.… No organization or any organization is above the law,” said a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry. “All rights and freedoms, including media freedom, cannot go beyond the baseline of national security.”
