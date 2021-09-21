World
Joe Biden bets on rapid Covid tests but they can be hard to find – Times of India
WASHINGTON: President Joe biden is betting on millions of faster home tests to help curb the latest deadly wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, which is overwhelming hospitals and threatening to close classrooms across the country.
But tests have already disappeared from drugstore shelves in many parts of the United States, and manufacturers warn it will take weeks to ramp up production, after cutting it amid falling demand over the course of the year. of summer.
The latest shortage is another painful reminder that the United States has yet to successfully manage its arsenal of Covid-19 tests, let alone deploy it in the systematic way needed to quickly crush epidemics in schools, places. work and communities.
Experts say encouraging signs last spring led to false confidence about the reduced role of testing: declining cases, rising vaccination rates, and advice from health officials that those vaccinated could largely ignore the tests. tests. Officials recently rescinded that advisory as cases and deaths from the Delta variant rose again.
“For all of us there was a combination of optimism and pride during the June period that made us believe it was over,” said Mara Aspinall, a health industry researcher at Arizona State University who has become a leading authority on Covid-19 testing supplies.
Mesa County, Colorado is among local governments that have stopped offering rapid tests as part of their free testing programs for the general public.
“We are seeing shortages in testing across the county, so we are prioritizing supplies for our school districts to have a quick turnaround time for testing, to help them if needed,” said Stefany Busch, spokesperson for the county. She noted that the tests that are processed in laboratories – which take longer to give results – remain numerous.
Indeed, parts of the US testing system are doing better than in previous outbreaks. Large commercial labs that process the majority of tests performed in hospitals and testing sites still report high capacity. LabCorp, one of the largest laboratory chains, said last week that it was providing results for 150,000 tests per day, with the possibility of doubling that number.
Yet rapid tests have a distinct advantage in that they can be performed anywhere and have a turnaround time of 20 minutes, but most school testing programs still rely on processed lab tests, which return results within a day or two.
In general, the United States has been much more cautious about adopting rapid home testing technology compared to countries like Britain which have widely deployed it.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has only authorized half a dozen such tests, compared to more than 400 lab tests. Many experts, including FDA regulators, still view lab technology as the “gold standard” for accuracy because it can detect even minute levels of the virus in the nose.
But in his speech this month announcing new vaccination mandates, Biden highlighted the rapid tests, saying the government would buy 280 million, while also calling on all schools to set up regular testing programs.
Biden said the federal government will use the Defense Production Act to ensure manufacturers have the raw materials they need to perform testing.
If these plans sound familiar to you, it’s because they were part of Biden’s original strategy for dealing with Covid-19 released in January.
A spokeswoman for the Department of Health and Human Services said the latest actions “build on previous initiatives” as the surge induced by Delta variants increases demand for testing.
The HHS has announced some details of the $ 2 billion plan to buy rapid tests. For now, retail chains like CVS and Walgreens have placed limits on the number of home tests customers can purchase.
Abbott The labs – the nation’s largest rapid test maker – said they are currently producing “tens of millions” of its BinaxNOW tests per month and are working to increase their capacity in the coming weeks.
The New York Times recently reported that over the summer Abbott closed one of its factories, laid off employees and destroyed some test components.
Abbott said the decisions came after the increase in vaccinations and the drop in demand for testing.
The destroyed supplies had a limited shelf life and were not viable for sale in the United States or for donation abroad, according to Abbott.
“It is now very clear that testing is a necessary companion to vaccines and Abbott is on the rise again,” a company spokesperson said.
The Biden administration’s purchasing plans should help stabilize supplies. But testing experts said the government could have intervened months ago.
“We can’t let the market determine our testing supplies, that’s what happened here,” said Scott Becker from US public health laboratories.
“These tests are essential for public health purposes, so we need to be supplied at all times.”
Becker’s group and others have seen demand for testing increase for weeks. And while labs are still performing well below levels seen last winter, there are unknowns, including how Biden’s push for increased testing in schools and workplaces will affect them.
Testing policies vary widely by school and state. Some districts regularly screen all students, including Los Angeles, Baltimore, and San Antonio. But many other districts don’t do any testing.
A recent survey of 100 large districts found that less than 15 percent required testing for students. That’s despite $ 10 billion in federal funds made available last spring to set up testing programs.
Many districts said the benefits of frequent testing did not outweigh the logistical headaches of setting up programs and quarantining students. Some states have even attempted to return the test funds to the federal government.
The Biden plan doesn’t include any penalties for schools that don’t test, a factor that may limit adoption.
To make quick tests more affordable, big retailers like Wal-Mart and Kroger have agreed to sell them at a 35% discount for the next three months. But the cheapest test – Abbott’s BinaxNOW – would still sell for around $ 15 for a two-pack, out of reach for some families looking to test themselves frequently.
Further tests will cost $ 35 or more even after the rebate.
This is very different from countries like Great Britain and Germany which give out rapid tests for free or at single digit prices.
But with the federal government investing billions in rapid tests, test advocates are hoping more – and cheaper – options could eventually hit the market.
“When you don’t win a war you have to change your strategy, and I think that’s a great first step to do that,” Aspinall said.
But tests have already disappeared from drugstore shelves in many parts of the United States, and manufacturers warn it will take weeks to ramp up production, after cutting it amid falling demand over the course of the year. of summer.
The latest shortage is another painful reminder that the United States has yet to successfully manage its arsenal of Covid-19 tests, let alone deploy it in the systematic way needed to quickly crush epidemics in schools, places. work and communities.
Experts say encouraging signs last spring led to false confidence about the reduced role of testing: declining cases, rising vaccination rates, and advice from health officials that those vaccinated could largely ignore the tests. tests. Officials recently rescinded that advisory as cases and deaths from the Delta variant rose again.
“For all of us there was a combination of optimism and pride during the June period that made us believe it was over,” said Mara Aspinall, a health industry researcher at Arizona State University who has become a leading authority on Covid-19 testing supplies.
Mesa County, Colorado is among local governments that have stopped offering rapid tests as part of their free testing programs for the general public.
“We are seeing shortages in testing across the county, so we are prioritizing supplies for our school districts to have a quick turnaround time for testing, to help them if needed,” said Stefany Busch, spokesperson for the county. She noted that the tests that are processed in laboratories – which take longer to give results – remain numerous.
Indeed, parts of the US testing system are doing better than in previous outbreaks. Large commercial labs that process the majority of tests performed in hospitals and testing sites still report high capacity. LabCorp, one of the largest laboratory chains, said last week that it was providing results for 150,000 tests per day, with the possibility of doubling that number.
Yet rapid tests have a distinct advantage in that they can be performed anywhere and have a turnaround time of 20 minutes, but most school testing programs still rely on processed lab tests, which return results within a day or two.
In general, the United States has been much more cautious about adopting rapid home testing technology compared to countries like Britain which have widely deployed it.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has only authorized half a dozen such tests, compared to more than 400 lab tests. Many experts, including FDA regulators, still view lab technology as the “gold standard” for accuracy because it can detect even minute levels of the virus in the nose.
But in his speech this month announcing new vaccination mandates, Biden highlighted the rapid tests, saying the government would buy 280 million, while also calling on all schools to set up regular testing programs.
Biden said the federal government will use the Defense Production Act to ensure manufacturers have the raw materials they need to perform testing.
If these plans sound familiar to you, it’s because they were part of Biden’s original strategy for dealing with Covid-19 released in January.
A spokeswoman for the Department of Health and Human Services said the latest actions “build on previous initiatives” as the surge induced by Delta variants increases demand for testing.
The HHS has announced some details of the $ 2 billion plan to buy rapid tests. For now, retail chains like CVS and Walgreens have placed limits on the number of home tests customers can purchase.
Abbott The labs – the nation’s largest rapid test maker – said they are currently producing “tens of millions” of its BinaxNOW tests per month and are working to increase their capacity in the coming weeks.
The New York Times recently reported that over the summer Abbott closed one of its factories, laid off employees and destroyed some test components.
Abbott said the decisions came after the increase in vaccinations and the drop in demand for testing.
The destroyed supplies had a limited shelf life and were not viable for sale in the United States or for donation abroad, according to Abbott.
“It is now very clear that testing is a necessary companion to vaccines and Abbott is on the rise again,” a company spokesperson said.
The Biden administration’s purchasing plans should help stabilize supplies. But testing experts said the government could have intervened months ago.
“We can’t let the market determine our testing supplies, that’s what happened here,” said Scott Becker from US public health laboratories.
“These tests are essential for public health purposes, so we need to be supplied at all times.”
Becker’s group and others have seen demand for testing increase for weeks. And while labs are still performing well below levels seen last winter, there are unknowns, including how Biden’s push for increased testing in schools and workplaces will affect them.
Testing policies vary widely by school and state. Some districts regularly screen all students, including Los Angeles, Baltimore, and San Antonio. But many other districts don’t do any testing.
A recent survey of 100 large districts found that less than 15 percent required testing for students. That’s despite $ 10 billion in federal funds made available last spring to set up testing programs.
Many districts said the benefits of frequent testing did not outweigh the logistical headaches of setting up programs and quarantining students. Some states have even attempted to return the test funds to the federal government.
The Biden plan doesn’t include any penalties for schools that don’t test, a factor that may limit adoption.
To make quick tests more affordable, big retailers like Wal-Mart and Kroger have agreed to sell them at a 35% discount for the next three months. But the cheapest test – Abbott’s BinaxNOW – would still sell for around $ 15 for a two-pack, out of reach for some families looking to test themselves frequently.
Further tests will cost $ 35 or more even after the rebate.
This is very different from countries like Great Britain and Germany which give out rapid tests for free or at single digit prices.
But with the federal government investing billions in rapid tests, test advocates are hoping more – and cheaper – options could eventually hit the market.
“When you don’t win a war you have to change your strategy, and I think that’s a great first step to do that,” Aspinall said.