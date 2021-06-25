World

Joe Biden approves declaration of emergency in Florida after building collapse – Times of India

NEW YORK: President of the United States Joe biden approved a declaration of emergency in the state of Florida and ordered federal assistance to complement state and local response efforts after a building collapsed near Miami at least one dead and nearly 100 missing.
“The president’s action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, the federal emergency management agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts “, White House said Friday.




