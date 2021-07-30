World
Joe Biden appoints Indo-American first ambassador for Muslim religious freedom – Times of India
NEW DELHI: US President Joe Biden appointed Indo-American Friday Rashad Hussein as a roving ambassador for international religious freedom. Hussain is the first Muslim to be appointed head of US diplomacy for the promotion of religious freedoms.
“Today’s announcement underscores the president’s commitment to building an administration that resembles America and reflects people of all faiths,” White House said via a press release.
Hussain is Director of Partnerships and Global Engagement at the National Security Council. He was previously a senior lawyer in the National Security Division of the Ministry of Justice.
“Rashad has also led efforts to combat anti-Semitism and protect religious minorities in majority Muslim countries,” the White House added.
Hussain also served as the United States’ Special Envoy to the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Strategic Counterterrorism Communications and Deputy Assistant White House Adviser during the Obama administration.
“In his role as envoy, Hussain worked with multilateral organizations such as the OIC and A, foreign governments and civil society organizations to expand partnerships in education, entrepreneurship, health, international security, science and technology and other fields ” , said the White House.
Prior to joining the Obama administration, he was a legal assistant to Damon Keith on the United States Court of Appeal for the Sixth Circuit, and was also associate counsel for the Obama-Biden Transition Project.
Hussain graduated in law from Yale Law School and has an MA in Arabic and Islamic Studies from Harvard University.
According to US Department of State, “The Office of International Religious Freedom promotes universal respect for freedom of religion or belief for all as a central goal of U.S. foreign policy. We monitor abuse, harassment and discrimination of a nature. worldwide, and recommend, develop and implement policies and programs to address these concerns. ”
