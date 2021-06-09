World
Joe Biden, adviser warns of Delta variant – Highly infectious strain of Covid-19 – Times of India
WASHINGTON: President of the United States Joe biden and his chief advisor Dr Antoine Fauci warned that the Delta variant of the new coronavirus is highly infectious, which is now the dominant strain in the UK, spreading rapidly among young people between the ages of 12 and 20.
The Delta variant of Covid-19, or B1.617.2, was first detected in India in October and has spread to 62 countries, the World Health Organization said recently.
“Folks, the Delta variant – a highly contagious strain of Covid-19 – is spreading rapidly among young people between the ages of 12 and 20 in the UK. If you are young and have not yet received your vaccine, it is really about time. It is the best way to protect yourself and those you love “, Biden tweeted on Tuesday.
Dr Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), said the Delta variant accounted for more than 6% of sequenced cases in the United States. The actual number is likely higher, as the United States runs the genetic sequence on a fraction of the cases.
The variant has become the dominant strain in the UK, accounting for around 60% of new cases. It is now more widespread than the Alpha strain, formerly known as strain B.1.1.7, which was first identified in the UK, and transmission peaks in people aged 12 to 20, Dr Fauci said at an update press release Tuesday.
“In the UK, the Delta variant is quickly becoming the dominant variant. It replaces the B.1.1.7,” said Fauci. “We cannot let this happen in the United States“he told CNBC.
President Biden has set a goal of giving at least one shot of the vaccine to 70 percent of Americans by July 4.
British health officials last week warned that the Delta variant of Covid-19 has now become the dominant variant of concern in the UK and could also carry an increased risk of hospitalization.
