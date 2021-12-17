World
Joe Biden acknowledges social spending bill likely to be delayed – Times of India
WASHINGTON: President of the United States Joe biden admitted on Thursday that he likely would not be able to push through a massive social spending bill that is crucial to his legacy as quickly as he had hoped.
Referring to the difficult discussions he had recently had with the Democrat Joe cars, a West Virginia-majority Republican state senator whose vote is key to passing the bill, Biden said, “It takes time to finalize these deals, prepare for legislative changes and complete all of them. the parliamentary and procedural steps necessary to allow a Senate vote. ”
“We will take this work forward together over the coming days and weeks,” he said in a statement.
In other words, the Democratic president’s initial hope – to have the bill passed definitively before the end of the year – seems to be fading.
“I believe we will bridge our differences and advance the Build Back Better plan, even in the face of fierce Republican opposition,” he said of his talks with Manchin.
The Build Back Better Bill aims to funnel $ 1.75 trillion to lower childcare and drug costs, support household purchasing power, and invest in the clean energy transition.
Manchin considers the project too expensive and argues it will further fuel inflation, now a major concern for Biden and American consumers.
The progressive wing of the Democratic Party was irritated by the attention that White House lavished on the moderate Manchin to convince him to support the bill.
Faced with the risk of a fracture within his own extremely thin parliamentary majority, the president resorted to another central axis of his electoral campaign, dear to civil rights activists: the protection of the voting rights of minorities threatened by the reforms in many states.
“We want and we have to get the text ‘Build Back Better’,” Biden said. “At the same time, we must push forward the legislation on the right to vote and move forward as quickly as possible. Our democracy depends on it,” he said.
