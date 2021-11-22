Jobs lost, middle class Afghans fall into poverty and hunger

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) – Not so long ago, Ferishta Salihi and her family had enough to lead a decent life. Her husband worked and earned a good salary. She could send several of her daughters to private schools.

But now, after her husband lost his job following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, she has been aligned with hundreds of other Afghans, registering with the United Nations World Food Program. to receive the food and money her family desperately needs to survive.

“We have lost everything. We’ve lost our minds, ”Salihi said after signing up. She was accompanied by her eldest daughter, Fatima, 17, whom she had to withdraw from school. She cannot afford the tuition fees of a private school, and the Taliban does not currently allow teenage girls to attend public schools.

“I don’t want anything for myself, I just want my kids to get an education,” Salihi said.

Within months, as the Afghan economy crumbles, many stable middle-class families like Salihi’s have fallen into despair, unsure of how they will pay for their next meal. This is one of the reasons the United Nations are sounding the alarm on a hunger crisis, with 22% of the 38 million population already close to starvation and 36% facing acute food insecurity – mainly because people cannot afford to eat.

The economy was already struggling under the previous government backed by the United States, which often could not pay its employees. The situation was made worse by the coronavirus pandemic and a punitive drought that pushed up food prices. Already in 2020, almost half of the Afghan population was living in poverty.

Then, the global shutdown of funding to Afghanistan after the Taliban seized power on August 15 pulled the rug out from under the country’s small middle class. International funding once covered a large part of the government’s budget – and without it, the Taliban have been largely unable to pay salaries or provide public services. The international community has failed to recognize the Taliban regime, demanding that activists form a more inclusive government and respect human rights.

International aid has also fueled projects across the country that have provided jobs, most of which are now on hold. The country’s banks are cut off from the international banking system, further harassing the private sector. The country’s economy is estimated to have contracted by 40% in just three months.

Hospitals are welcoming more and more emaciated and malnourished children, most of them from the poorest families in the country who were already barely coping.

Today, families who have seen their once stable livelihoods shattered are also left with nothing and must seek ways to cover the costs of food, rent and medical expenses.

Salihi’s husband once earned around 24,000 Afghans ($ 264) a month working in the logistics department of the World Bank’s office in Kabul. But after the Taliban seized power, the World Bank stopped its projects. Salihi, 39, said her husband was ordered not to come to the office and he had not received his salary since.

Today, she is the only source of income for the family. One of her neighbors has a business selling nuts, so they give her bags of nuts to shell at home and she then sells the shells to people who use them for fuel.

Her husband, she says, spends his day wandering the neighborhood in search of work. “All he can do is measure the streets with his footsteps,” she said, using an expression for someone who has nothing to do.

The United States and other international donors funnel money to Afghanistan for humanitarian aid through United Nations agencies, which ensure that the money does not go into government coffers taliban. Emphasis was placed on two tracks. The United Nations Development Program, the World Health Organization and UNICEF are working to directly pay the salaries of doctors and nurses across the country to prevent the health sector from collapsing . WFP, meanwhile, is providing direct cash and food aid to families, trying to keep them out of the water.

WFP had to speed up its program considerably. In 2020, it helped 9 million people, up from the previous year. So far this year, that number has risen to nearly 14 million, and the rate has risen sharply every month since August. Next year, the agency aims to support more than 23 million people, and it says it needs $ 220 million a month to do so.

It is not just the poorest of the poor, usually based in rural areas, who need help. “There is a new urban class of people who, until the summer, would have received a salary (…) and are now facing hunger for the first time,” said Shelley Thakral, spokesperson for the WFP for Afghanistan.

“People now have to forage for food, they skip meals and mothers are forced to reduce food portions,” she said.

Last week, hundreds of men and women lined up at a gymnasium in a western part of Kabul to receive a cash distribution – 3,500 afghanis a month, about $ 38.

Nouria Sarvari, a 45-year-old widow who stood in line, worked at the Ministry of Higher Education. After the Taliban came to power, they asked most of the government workers to stay at home. Sarvari said she hasn’t received a salary since and struggles to keep food on the table for her three children who still live with her.

Her 14-year-old son, Sajjad, sells plastic bags at the market for a little money. Sarvari says she depends on help from the neighbors. “I buy on credit from traders. I owe so many traders, and most of what I get today is just going to pay what I owe. “

Samim Hassanzwai said his life has been completely turned upside down over the past year. His father and mother both died from COVID-19, he said. Her father was an officer in the intelligence agency and her mother was a translator for an American agency.

Hassanzwai, 29, worked at the Ministry of Culture but has no salary since the Taliban came to power. Now he is unemployed with his wife and three children as well as his four younger sisters who all depend on him.

“I had a job, my mother had a job, my father had his homework. We were doing well with the money, ”he said. “Now it’s all over. “