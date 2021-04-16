J&J launched blood clot survey to vaccine makers: WSJ

Johnson & Johnson has contacted other coronavirus vaccine makers to join a study on the risks of blood clots, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Friday, citing several people familiar with the matter.

Johnson & Johnson has contacted other coronavirus vaccine makers to join a study on the risks of blood clots, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Friday, citing several people familiar with the matter.

Johnson & Johnson has attempted to build an industry-wide alliance between four vaccine makers to communicate benefits and risks and address public concerns, sources told WSJ. He also proposed to form an expert group and issue a joint statement on the problems of blood clots.

Executives at Pfizer and Moderna declined Johnson & Johnson’s offer, adding that their vaccines appeared safe and that regulators were already investigating the cause of the reported blood clots, sources said.

One of the companies expressed concern that its reputation could be tarnished by partnering with the Johnson & Johnson study, people familiar with the matter told the WSJ.

Six women who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the United States developed blood clots and one has died, out of more than seven million people who received doses across the country, US government officials said.

AstraZeneca – which has been barred in recent weeks by similar blood clot problems, is offering its vaccine in more than 20 countries, but has yet to gain US approval for its injection – has approved the study of Johnson & Johnson, according to sources.

People in the United States who received the injections of Pfizer and Moderna did not report clot problems, US health officials said.

Drugmakers, typically rivals and fierce competitors, came together in unprecedented ways last year to fight the coronavirus, but the WSJ report highlights the limits of their solidarity.

Some vaccine manufacturers are now facing safety concerns over vaccines launched in record time, as these companies walk a fine line between investigating the risks and disabling vaccinations.

Health officials in several European countries have already restricted the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine after a small number of people who received the vaccine reported problems with blood clots in early March.

The UK has also advised against using the AstraZeneca vaccine in people under 30, and EU regulators are looking at the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Johnson & Johnson began contacting other vaccine makers last week after concerns about the safety of its injection sparked widespread concern across Europe, sources said.

Earlier this week, U.S. health officials recommended suspending use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine while they investigate the matter.

In its presentation to other vaccine makers, Johnson & Johnson offered to form a panel to look at all blood clot reports and assess the report using the same methodology, a person familiar with the discussions told the WSJ.

AstraZeneca was eager to come together for an industry-wide investigation of vaccinated and unvaccinated groups to better understand the cause of clots, according to the report.

Following this week’s U.S. warning on blood clot cases, Pfizer chief executive Albert Bourla said on Twitter that his company was ramping up vaccine production to help cope with Johnson’s dose loss. Johnson.

Moderna also released a statement saying he had not found a link between his injection and other blood clot events after more than 64 million doses had been administered internationally since last month.