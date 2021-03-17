World
J&J jab effective in countries with variants: WHO experts – Times of India
GENEVA: WHO vaccine consultants recommended Johnson & Johnson on Wednesday Covid-19 jab for use in countries with circulating coronavirus variants of concern.
The World Health Organization gave its seal of approval on Friday to the vaccine, which has the advantages of being a single-injection vaccine that can be stored under regular refrigeration rather than ultra-cold temperatures.
After meeting on Monday, the WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on immunization released its recommendations on how the vaccine should be used on Wednesday – and said it had been shown to be effective against what are called worrying variants.
Comparing mass trials of the vaccine in different countries, SAGE said that despite the predominance of the South African variant in that country, “similar efficiencies were seen in the United States,” he said, “where the new worrying variants were not predominant”. during testing.
The same was true in Brazil, which had its own predominant variant in circulation.
“We have a vaccine that is proven to be safe and has the efficacy to be recommended by us for use in people over 18, with no upper age limit,” said SAGE President Alejandro Cravioto .
“In countries where variants are very common and in countries where we now have information on the use of this vaccine to control SARS-CoV-2 caused by these variants, we recommend that you use it.
SARS-CoV-2 is the virus that causes Covid-19 disease.
Overall, a single dose of the vaccine was 66.9 percent effective against symptomatic infection; 76.7 percent effectiveness against severe disease of Covid-19 after 14 days; and 85.4% efficiency after day 28, SAGE said.
“The vaccine’s effectiveness against hospitalizations was 93.1 percent. The vaccine’s effectiveness was maintained across gender, age and ethnicity,” the experts said.
SAGE said that, as with other Covid-19 injections, it should be injected under medical supervision, with medical treatment on hand in case of allergic reactions.
People should wait at least 14 days before receiving any other vaccine.
For pregnant women, there were insufficient data to assess the risks associated with the vaccine, although breastfeeding women should be offered the vaccine as usual.
People who have already had Covid-19 should be offered the vaccine, but may choose to wait up to six months after infection because they will already have a degree of natural protection.
However, in areas with variants of concern, they should not re-queue because “emerging data indicates that symptomatic reinfection may occur.”
“The optimal interval between natural infection and vaccination is not yet known,” SAGE said.
The J&J vaccine is the only single injection vaccine to have obtained WHO clearance.
Annelies Wilder-Smith, technical advisor at the SAGE secretariat, told reporters the coup was a “welcome additional weapon” rather than a game changer in the fight against Covid-19.
It joins the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccines manufactured in India and South Korea as having been approved by WHO.
The J&J jab got the approval of the European Union Thursday. It also received the green light from regulators of the United States, Canada and South Africa.
The vaccine is one of the main vaccines awaiting distribution to the poorest countries around the world through the Covax global vaccine exchange program.
Some 500 million doses of J&J have been promised at the facility and the WHO is hoping it can be deployed as part of the program from July, if not sooner.
