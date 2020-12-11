Jimmy Lai: Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai indicted under security law world news – times of India

World
HONG KONG: Hong Kong pro-democracy activist and media mogul Jimmy Lai was charged under the national security law, against a background of growing repression of dissent, according to local media.
Lai, who founded the Apple Daily tabloid, has been charged with suspicion of collusion with foreign forces and endangering national security, local television station TVB reported on Friday. He is the most prominent person to be charged under the law since it came into force in June.
Police said in a statement they arrested a 73-year-old man under the National Security Act, but did not name him.
Lai was arrested under the National Security Act in August. Him and two executives from Next digital, the company that operates the Apple Daily newspaper, was subsequently charged with fraud over charges of violating the rental terms of the company’s office space. He was denied bail earlier this month.
