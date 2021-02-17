World
Jimmy Lai: Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai arrested for speedboat fugitives; Reports | World News – Times of India
HONG KONG: Hong Kong the police arrested Jimmy lai suspected of trying to help a fugitive flee the city, his own newspaper reported Wednesday, as authorities stack criminal cases against the outspoken media mogul.
Apple Daily, which is owned by Lai, reported that the 73-year-old was arrested in Stanley Prison on Tuesday.
Lai is already in custody, after being indicted in December under a national security law Beijing imposed on the city last year.
He is also part of a group of nine main dissidents currently on trial for organizing one of the massive pro-democracy rallies that swept Hong Kong in 2019.
Police did not respond to requests for comment on Lai’s arrest, which was also reported by the Oriental Daily.
Apple Daily said the new arrest was linked to Andy Li, one of a group of 12 Hong Kong people who tried to flee by speedboat to the surrounding area last summer. Taiwan.
Lai’s latest arrest was also made under the National Security Act, the newspaper added.
The so-called “speedboat fugitives” were arrested by the Chinese coast guard and – with the exception of two minors – imprisoned on the mainland.
Lai’s arrest came as a 29-year-old man appeared in court on Wednesday charged with a national security crime for allegedly working with Lai and others to campaign for international sanctions.
Chan Tsz-wah was charged with attempting “collusion with foreign forces”, the same offense as Lai, and refused bail.
He was also charged with “assisting an offender” and linked to the same speedboat case.
During the hearing, prosecutors accused Chan of helping Li, who was also arrested for colluding alongside Lai before he skipped bail.
Lai is a vocal critic of Beijing and has found himself increasingly embroiled in court cases and prosecutions.
China has made no secret of its desire to see him silenced.
He is regularly vilified as a traitor by the state media for pushing for Beijing to be sanctioned for its crackdown on the Hong Kong democratic movement.
Since the new security law was imposed last June, around 100 people have been arrested under it and five charged.
All the defendants were refused release on bail.
Apple Daily, which is owned by Lai, reported that the 73-year-old was arrested in Stanley Prison on Tuesday.
Lai is already in custody, after being indicted in December under a national security law Beijing imposed on the city last year.
He is also part of a group of nine main dissidents currently on trial for organizing one of the massive pro-democracy rallies that swept Hong Kong in 2019.
Police did not respond to requests for comment on Lai’s arrest, which was also reported by the Oriental Daily.
Apple Daily said the new arrest was linked to Andy Li, one of a group of 12 Hong Kong people who tried to flee by speedboat to the surrounding area last summer. Taiwan.
Lai’s latest arrest was also made under the National Security Act, the newspaper added.
The so-called “speedboat fugitives” were arrested by the Chinese coast guard and – with the exception of two minors – imprisoned on the mainland.
Lai’s arrest came as a 29-year-old man appeared in court on Wednesday charged with a national security crime for allegedly working with Lai and others to campaign for international sanctions.
Chan Tsz-wah was charged with attempting “collusion with foreign forces”, the same offense as Lai, and refused bail.
He was also charged with “assisting an offender” and linked to the same speedboat case.
During the hearing, prosecutors accused Chan of helping Li, who was also arrested for colluding alongside Lai before he skipped bail.
Lai is a vocal critic of Beijing and has found himself increasingly embroiled in court cases and prosecutions.
China has made no secret of its desire to see him silenced.
He is regularly vilified as a traitor by the state media for pushing for Beijing to be sanctioned for its crackdown on the Hong Kong democratic movement.
Since the new security law was imposed last June, around 100 people have been arrested under it and five charged.
All the defendants were refused release on bail.
Source link