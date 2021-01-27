Jimmy Kimmel drags Nikki Haley on Lame Trump impeachment defense

ABC

Tuesday evening, Jimmy kimmel devoted part of his late-night monologue to the upcoming Trump Impeachment Part II.

“Only five Republicans voted in favor of the trial today, which means there is no chance Trump will be convicted,” Kimmel said in Tuesday’s Senate vote on whether to dismiss him before even that it does not begin. “Even Mitch McConnell, who specifically said that Trump caused the [Capitol riot] crowd, voted against. I knew we should have been suspicious when he did the right thing. It was a sign. Some Republicans say impeachment would divide the nation even further, some ridiculously claim it is unconstitutional to condemn a president after he leaves.

But the argument that “makes the least sense,” according to Kimmel, came from none other than Trump’s former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, who resigned her post in October 2018 just a day after the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) watchdog group accused her of accept seven free flights on private jets owned by a trio of prominent South Carolina businessmen. (CNN speculated that she may have been kicked out by John Bolton and Mike Pompeo or considered a presidential election in 2024, which seems more likely.)

“I don’t even think there is a basis for impeachment,” Haley told Laura Ingraham on her Fox News show. “[Democrats] say they are for unity. They beat him before he took office, they beat him after he left. I mean, at some point, give the man a break!

Seth Rogen destroys ‘fascist’ Ted Cruz in riot on Capitol Hill

Give the man a break. Kimmel couldn’t believe it. “Yeah! I mean, Your Honor, people were yelling at him when he broke into the bank, they were yelling at him when he robbed the bank, the police caught him robbing the bank. C ‘is enough, move on! he joked. “This is the’ tough on crime ‘party. This is the party that has investigated Benghazi for over two years – we still don’t know what it is. He is Benghazi, the man who still has not admitted losing the election. Spend. It’s been almost a week and we have to move on!

For those who don’t remember, Haley backed Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) in the 2016 Republican presidential primary and said of Trump: “I won’t stop until we have fought a man who chooses not to disown the KKK. It is not part of our party. This is not what we want as president. We will not allow this in our country! “

I guess the cushy cabinet stance has changed its tune.

