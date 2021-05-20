Jerusalem: a flashpoint for conflicts or the microcosm of peace?

The Al-Aqsa Mosque seen from a house in the Old City of Jerusalem. Credit: Mya Guarnieri / IRIN

NEW YORK, May 20 (IPS) – No matter how the current and future violent conflicts between Israel and the Palestinians in Jerusalem end, there will be no Israeli-Palestinian peace unless East Jerusalem becomes the capital of a Palestinian state while the city remains united.

Repair the evil

The outbreak that has hit East Jerusalem in recent days should come as no surprise. The status quo can never be maintained; Palestinians’ resentment of the occupation was growing and any incident could have precipitated a violent outbreak.

This time, it was the order to expel six families from the Palestinian neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah in East Jerusalem. For the Palestinians, this has become symptomatic of Israel’s much larger program of ethnic cleansing to make more room for Jewish settlers and thereby Judaize East Jerusalem, which Israel sees as an integral part of its capital.

Israel can keep East Jerusalem for another 54 years, but the Palestinians, and the Arab states for that matter, will never give up their claim to East Jerusalem.

While we can find temporary solutions to the current violence, then what? A long-term solution is needed to ensure that Jerusalem does not continue on its path as a city blazing with violence. Having said that, there is a way that both sides can live in a united city and turn it into a microcosm for peaceful coexistence.

Jerusalem is unique in that Israelis and Palestinians – as well as Jews, Muslims and Christians around the world – have a special affinity with the city. Four major factors attest to the uniqueness of the city.

First, East Jerusalem is home to the world’s largest mixed Jewish-Arab community, with approximately 215,000 Israelis and 328,000 Palestinians moving freely through the city, east and west, and throughout Israel.

Second, the city’s infrastructure and services – roads, power grid, communications and maintenance – are all fully integrated and there is simply no way to divide them. In fact, neither Israel nor the Palestinians want to physically divide the city, regardless of its final political status.

Third, Jerusalem is home to the holiest Jewish shrine, the Western Wall, the third holiest Muslim shrine, al-Aqsa Mosque and Dome of the Rock, and Christianity’s holiest sites within the church. of the Holy Sepulcher. The fact that Jewish and Arab shrines are adjacent to each other requires them to fully collaborate on security, tourism, access to holy places and improvements.

Fourth, the main contentious issue between the two sides is the political status of the city. Given, however, that in all circumstances the city will remain physically united and that the majority of the population of East Jerusalem is Palestinian, it is essential that the administration of the city reflects the reality on the ground.

To truly recreate Jerusalem as a microcosm of peace, East Jerusalem and West Jerusalem would be independent municipalities – East Jerusalem as the capital of the Palestinian state and West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

In addition, a joint Israeli-Palestinian council should be established to deal with any issues or services that affect both parts of the city, including electricity, water, some municipal services, cross-border crimes, and development projects. spouses, to name a few. examples. The council should have a clear and well-defined mandate to ensure that neither party can interfere with the separate municipal responsibilities of the other.

In this regard, since Israel occupied East Jerusalem in 1967, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan has and continues to maintain the custody and administration of the Muslim shrines, Haram al-Sharif, and will continue to do so independently of the final agreement; Israel will maintain its control over the Western Wall.

As part of this, a religious council encompassing Judaism, Islam and Christianity would be established to address various issues related to their sacred shrines.

In the final analysis, Israel will have to accept that the Palestinians establish their capital in East Jerusalem, while all Israeli Jews living east of the city can stay where they are. In fact, the Trump administration’s official recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel makes it clear that “we take no position on any final status issue, including the specific limits of Israeli sovereignty in Jerusalem, or the resolution of borders. contested. These issues are the responsibility of the parties concerned. “

The ongoing unrest actually presents an opportunity for Biden to be very decisive that this violence will not go away once the immediate outbreak has ceased. Biden should definitely state that while West Jerusalem belongs to Israel and the United States recognizes it as such (given that the US Embassy is located there), East Jerusalem is not part of the capital of Israel.

There are many Israelis, perhaps a majority, who insist that the future Palestinian capital can be established at Abu Dis or Silwan, which would be incorporated into Greater Jerusalem. The Palestinians will continue to casually reject this, especially because they have the support of the international community and the Arab states and in particular Saudi Arabia. Indeed, the Saudis support the establishment of the Palestinian capital in East Jerusalem as sacrosanct for the Arab world as a whole.

Israelis who bask in the illusion that East Jerusalem will remain forever under Israeli control must realize that it is only through the use of force that Israel can maintain control and even then frequent outbreaks. like the current one, will occur and could escalate into a full – blown violent uprising.

The upcoming new Israeli government should view the events unfolding in Jerusalem as the catalyst for looking darkly at long-term Israeli-Palestinian relations. Moreover, every Israeli should remember that in any violent conflict, Arab states will always land on the Palestinian side and end current diplomatic relations with Israel, or even terminate them.

The Biden administration now has a golden opportunity to change the dynamics of the conflict in East Jerusalem. Biden should insist that given the city’s history, religious symbolism, and reality on the ground, a solution to East Jerusalem’s future could become a microcosm of peaceful Israeli-Palestinian coexistence. as part of a two-state solution. Only such an outcome will pave the way for comprehensive Israeli-Palestinian peace.

