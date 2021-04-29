Jerk in Iranian presidential office after tape leak

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) – The Iranian president replaced the head of a think tank that recorded an interview with the country’s foreign minister that leaked this week, a tape that provided rare insight into the struggles power of the theocracy and unleashed a firestorm in Iran.

In the recording of the conversation between Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and an economist at the Strategic Studies Center, the think tank associated with the Iranian presidency, Zarif offers a direct assessment of diplomacy and its limited role in the Islamic Republic. .

The Iranian presidency announced the resignation of the former head of the Center for Strategic Studies and Ali Rabiei, who is already the cabinet spokesperson, would replace him.

The audio tape, leaked earlier this week London-based Farsi-language news channel Iran International sparked political controversy across Iran ahead of the June 18 presidential election. While Zarif has said he does not want to run for office, some have suggested him as a potential candidate to run against hard-line supporters in the vote.

Zarif’s leaked remarks included cutting references to the limits of his power and that of General Qassem Soleimani, a senior Iranian paramilitary Revolutionary Guard commander who was killed in a drone strike in Baghdad.

Earlier this week, Zarif regretted that the recording was leaked as the country’s president described the breach as an incident intended to derail ongoing negotiations over a return to Iran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers.