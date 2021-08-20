World
JeM chief Masood Azhar expresses ‘satisfaction’ at Taliban ‘victory’ in Afghanistan – Times of India
KABUL: The founder of the terrorist group Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM), Maulana Masoud Azhar expressed happiness on
the Talibanof “victory”, the collapse of the “US-backed Afghan government”.
In his article titled “Manzil ki Taraf” (to the destination) on August 16, the founder of JeM thanked God for the success of the “Mujahideen” in Afghanistan.
JeM officials are likely to be given the responsibility of chiefs / deputy chiefs of one or two provinces in Afghanistan, Azhar said.
Separately, a message is also circulating among JeM officials at its “Markaz” in Bahawalpur, welcoming the victory of the Taliban and urging them to thank God for ensuring their victory.
The message also asks its members to prepare for future actions in Kashmir.
According to comments on the article, there is jubilation in the JeM ranks over the Taliban’s victory in Afghanistan, as the team actively participated with the Taliban in attacks on coalition forces and forces. Afghan National Defense and Security.
Previously, the Yemeni wing of Al Qaeda had also praised the Taliban for their takeover of Afghanistan and vowed to continue its own military campaigns. The Taliban had sheltered the leader of Al-Qaeda Osama Bin Laden during
his reign from 1996 to 2001.
Experts fear that Afghanistan will once again become fertile ground for terrorism with the takeover of the country by the Taliban.
Last Sunday, the Taliban captured Bagram Air Base and the prison there, and “freed thousands of prisoners, including many high-ranking officers. Al-Qaeda agents, ”Axios reported.
