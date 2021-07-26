World
Jeff Bezos offers NASA $ 2 billion in exchange for lunar mission contract – Times of India
SEATTLE: Fresh off his space trip, billionaire businessman Jeff Bezos offered on Monday to cover up to $ 2 billion Nasa fees if the US space agency grants its company Blue Origin a contract to manufacture a spaceship designed to bring astronauts back to the moon.
NASA honored rival billionaire entrepreneur in April Elon muskSpaceX a $ 2.9 billion contract to build a spacecraft to bring astronauts to the lunar surface as early as 2024, rejecting offers from Blue Origin and defense contractor Dynetics. Blue Origin had partnered with Lockheed Martin Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp and Draper in the offer.
The space agency cited its own funding shortfalls, SpaceX’s proven track record of orbital missions and other factors in a contracting decision that NASA senior Kathy Lueders called “what’s the best value for the government “.
In a letter to NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, Bezos said Blue Origin would forgo current fiscal year payments from the government and beyond of up to $ 2 billion, and pay for an orbital mission to verify its technology. . In return, Blue Origin would agree to a firm fixed-price contract and cover any system development cost overruns, Bezos said.
“NASA has deviated from its original dual-source acquisition strategy due to perceived short-term budget issues, and this offer removes that hurdle,” Bezos wrote.
“Without competition, NASA’s short and long-term lunar ambitions will be delayed, ultimately cost more and will not serve the national interest,” Bezos added.
NASA and SpaceX did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Before choosing SpaceX, NASA requested proposals for a spacecraft that would transport astronauts to the lunar surface as part of its Artemis program to bring humans back to the moon for the first time since 1972. Blue’s lunar lander Origin is called “Blue Moon”. Bezos and Musk are the world’s first and third richest people, respectively, according to Forbes.
Bezos’ offer arrived six days after he flew alongside three teammates at the edge of space aboard Blue Origin’s rocket and capsule. New Shepherd, an important step in the company’s attempt to become a major player in an emerging space tourism market.
After losing to SpaceX, Blue Origin filed a protest with the United States Government Accountability Office (GAO), accusing NASA of giving SpaceX an unfair advantage by allowing it to revise its prices. GAO’s decision is expected in early August, although industry sources have viewed the possibility of a reversal as unlikely.
