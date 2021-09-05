World
Jeans, sportswear not parliamentary dress code, President Hoyle warns UK MPs – Times of India
LONDON: British members of Parliament will come back to Communal room Monday at the end of their summer vacation and received a warning note from the president to dress appropriately in “business attire”.
Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons, updated the ‘Rules of Conduct and Courtesy in the lodge Commons’ to remedy any laxity that may have taken hold during the Covid-19 lockdown when the rules were relaxed to allow MPs to be able to virtually connect with the chamber.
The new and improved House of Commons guidelines state that Members of Parliament must remember how they dress, “should show respect for their constituents, for the House and for the institution of Parliament in the life of the nation.”
“Members are required to wear work clothes in and around the House,” the new rules read.
“Jeans, chinos, sportswear or any other casual pants are not appropriate. T-shirts and sleeveless tops are not business attire. City / business shoes must be worn. Casual shoes and sneakers are not appropriate. Men are encouraged to wear a tie and jackets should be worn, ”he notes.
“It is a privilege to serve as a Member of Parliament and your dress, language and behavior should reflect that,” he adds.
The new rules represent a toughening of advice from Hoyle’s predecessor, John Bercow, who was known for a more relaxed approach and believed there was “no exact dress code” for MPs.
There followed a few instances where Hoyle stepped in to highlight an MP’s dress choice, including the former Foreigner Secretary Jeremy Hunt was told he was underdressed during a House of Commons debate on Covid-19 in December 2020.
Hoyle has also decided to crack down on heckling in the House of Commons and the new rules state that “singing and chanting are not allowed in the bedroom” and that “applause is also not allowed as it consumes the time available for the room. debate”.
MPs were also urged to be careful: “When listening to a debate, you should not read books or newspapers or obviously devote yourself to your phone or other electronic device. ”
