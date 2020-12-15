World
Japan’s ‘Twitter killer’ sentenced to death for serial murders – Times of India
TOKYO: A Japanese court sentenced a man on Tuesday to dead for killing and dismembering nine people, most of whom had posted suicidal thoughts on social media, in a case that shocked the country.
Tokyo District Court’s Tachikawa branch found Takahiro Shiraishi, known as the “Twitter Killer, “guilty of having killed, dismembered and stored the bodies of the victims in his apartment in Stay, near Tokyo.
Shiraishi, 30, pleaded guilty and said he would not appeal his death sentence.
Police arrested Shiraishi in 2017 after they found the bodies of eight women and a man in cold rooms in his apartment.
Investigators said Shiraishi approached the victims via Twitter, offering to help them with their suicidal wishes. He killed the women, including teenage girls, after he raped them, and also killed one of the women’s boyfriend to silence him, investigators said.
On Twitter, Shiraishi used the name “Hangman”, promising to help his victims die and inviting them to his apartment.
Although his defense attorneys argued that he helped victims with suicidal wishes, Shiraishi later said he killed them without their consent.
In the decision, the presiding judge Naokuni Yano said none of the victims agreed to be killed and that Shiraishi was fully responsible for their deaths, media reported.
He said the crime was extremely heinous and aroused fear and concern in a society where social media has become an indispensable part of daily life, NHK state television reported.
The suicide rate in Japan is among the highest in the world. Following a recent drop, the number has rebounded this year as people have been hit by the effects of the pandemic.
Japan’s crime rate is relatively low, but it has recently seen high-profile killings. In July 2016, a former employee of a home for the disabled reportedly killed 19 residents and injured more than 20 others.
