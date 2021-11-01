Japan’s ruling coalition surprises with comfortable electoral victory

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s coalition won a comfortable majority in Sunday’s legislative elections.

Defying predictions, Kishida’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) claimed 259 seats in the 465-member lower house, a result that gives the party a stable majority and control over parliamentary committees.

LDP’s junior coalition partner Komeito won 32 seats, according to final but not yet official results.

Together, the two-party seat share in the lower house is 291, well above the 233 majority that Kishida had aimed for.

“The election of the lower house is about choosing a direction,” the prime minister said on Sunday evening. “I believe we received a mandate from the voters.

Despite its comfortable victory, the PLD lost 17 seats on its pre-election share, including in unified constituencies held by influential party members, like General Secretary Akira Amari, who was stung by a previous corruption scandal.

Amari offered to resign even though he eventually got his seat in proportional representation.

Kishida, who has only been in power for a month, said the losses were partly due to the strategy of opposition parties to field unified candidates in many single-member electoral districts, but also because of the judgment of voters. over its predecessors over the past four years.

“In favor of stability”

Kishida became Prime Minister of Japan last month after winning a leadership race in his ruling party when his predecessor Yoshihide Suga resigned amid public frustration with his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

A soft-spoken former banker who has yet to mark his post as prime minister, Kishida has followed traditional right-wing party policies, pushing for increased military spending to counter a more assertive China.

He also pledged to tackle wealth inequality, touting a “new capitalism” as the world’s third-largest economy struggles to bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic.

“The general trend is in favor of stability. The LDP overcame the hurdles it absolutely had to overcome, ”said Tobias Harris, senior researcher at the Center for American Progress.

“We will see a lot of stimuli,” he said.

In Sunday’s vote, five opposition parties together lost 10 seats as their strategy of unifying candidates in most single-member districts backfired, apparently because the Communist Party of Japan was included in their front. United.

The biggest opposition, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDP), lost 13 seats to 96, and the Communists lost two seats, falling to 12.

The opposition has long struggled to gain enough votes to form a government after a brief reign of the now defunct Center-Left Democratic Party of Japan from 2009 to 2012 as they were unable to present a great vision for the country.

A big winner was the right-wing Ishin, or the Innovation Party of Japan, which nearly quadrupled its seats to 41, making it third among the parties.

Despite the party’s earlier stance close to the LDP, its growing criticism of ruling blocs and the opposition responded to voters who wanted a change from the LDP but found the opposition bloc uncomfortable. comfortable, according to experts.

Kishida pledges to “act quickly”

Kishida’s immediate task was to rally support for a party weakened by Suga’s perceived authoritarian approach to pandemic measures and his insistence on hosting the Tokyo Olympics despite widespread opposition due to a number high number of COVID-19 cases, which have since fallen sharply. .

Kishida has repeatedly stressed his determination to listen to the people and respond to criticism that the nine years led by Suga and his influential predecessor Shinzo Abe had stoked corruption, tamed bureaucrats and muzzled opposing views.

The prime minister said on Sunday evening that he planned to renew the same members in his post-election cabinet to speed up work on a supplementary budget by the end of this year so that he could finance an economic package to support the population. and businesses affected by the pandemic.

“I will take concrete steps to implement our policies as soon as possible,” Kishida said. “I have to move quickly. “

Before working on these, Kishida said he was traveling to Glasgow to attend the COP26 summit on Tuesday. “It is a global problem for all mankind, and Japan must take our responsibilities,” he said.