Japan’s economy contracts faster than expected in Q3

The world’s third-largest economy is affected by global supply disruptions and new outbreaks of COVID-19.

Japan’s economy contracted much faster than expected in the third quarter, as global supply disruptions and new cases of COVID-19 affected spending by businesses and consumers, posing challenges to growth plans of the new government.

While many analysts expect the world’s third-largest economy to rebound in the current quarter, deepening global production bottlenecks pose growing risks to the outlook.

“The contraction was much larger than expected due to supply chain constraints, which hit production and capital spending hard,” said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at the Norinchukin Research Institute. .

“We expect the economy to rebound this quarter, but the pace of the recovery will be slow as consumption has not got off to a good start even after COVID-19 restrictions eased in late September.”

The economy shrank 3% on an annualized basis in the July-September quarter after a revised 1.5% gain in the first quarter, according to preliminary gross domestic product (GDP) data released on Monday, compared to a forecast median of the market for a contraction of 0.8%.

Weak GDP contrasts with more promising readings from other advanced economies such as the United States, which saw their economies grow 2% in the third quarter on strong pent-up demand.

On a quarterly basis, GDP declined 0.8% from market forecast for a decline of 0.2%.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans multibillion yen stimulus to boost economy [FILE: Behrouz Mehri/Reuters]

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to compile a large-scale economic stimulus package worth “tens of billions of yen on Friday,” but some economists were skeptical of its effect on short-term growth.

“The package will likely be a mix of short and long term growth measures, and the focus may be blurry, so it won’t have much of an impact in the short term,” said Minami of Norinchukin.

Consumption fell 1.1% in July-September compared to the previous quarter after gaining 0.9% in April-June.

Capital spending also fell 3.8% after a revised 2.2% increase in the previous quarter.

Product costs

Domestic demand reduced GDP growth by 0.9 percentage points.

Exports fell 2.1% in July-September from the previous quarter as trade was hit by chip shortages and supply chain constraints.

Analysts polled by Reuters news agency expect the Japanese economy to grow 5.1% annualized in the current quarter, as consumer activity and auto production pick up thanks to a drop in COVID-19 cases and mitigation of supply disruptions.

Japanese companies continue to face risks from rising raw material costs and supply bottlenecks, which threaten to undermine the economic outlook in the short to medium term.