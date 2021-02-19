Japanese student forced to dye her hair black wins and loses in court

But in a statement denounced by student attorneys, the judge also ruled that the school’s application of court appearance regulations did not violate the law, and that there was “Reasonable grounds” believe that the student had naturally black hair.

The case sparked a nationwide assessment of intrusive school rules and an outcry against regulations that left little room for student individuality. Militant groups have launched petitions demand rule changes that dictate the length of their hair, skirts and, in some cases, the color of their underwear.

Japan, however, is not the only country in the region to control hair color in young women. Last year, two Chinese university women’s soccer teams were banned from participating in a match because the players had dyed hair, which was against the rules. When a player was judged as not having “black enough” hair, he was ordered to leave the game, forcing his team to cancel the match.

Kayoko Oshima, a professor of politics at Doshisha University in Kyoto, Japan, said in a television interview Tuesday that some school rules were necessary, but in this case, “the hair advice caused the girl to avoid to go to school and took her away. a learning opportunity. Professor Oshima added, “At this time, when there are global interactions with people who have different eyes and hair, is it reasonable for schools to ban dyed or permed hair? We must reconsider. “

According to a complaint filed in 2017, the student’s mother told the school that her daughter had naturally brown hair. But the teachers continued to pressure the student to darken her hair. She applied black dye so often that she developed rashes and scalp pain before stopping going to class in September 2016 due to stress.