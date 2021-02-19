Japanese student forced to dye her hair black wins and loses in court
Like many schools in Japan, where most people were born with straight, dark hair, Kaifukan High School in Osaka is picky about the appearance of the students. Perms and braided extensions are prohibited, as are dyed and bleached hair.
A brown-haired Japanese student got into trouble when school officials, believing she had broken the rules, checked her roots and repeatedly demanded that she ringworm black. Although the student dyed her hair at first, she eventually stopped complying.
The school then removed her desk from the classroom, erased her name from the school lists, and banned her from going on a school trip. In 2017, when the student was 18, she sued Osaka Prefecture, which runs the school, alleging mental distress.
On Tuesday, the Osaka District Court ordered the local government to pay him $ 3,100 in emotional damages. The student originally claimed $ 20,780 in damages.
But in a statement denounced by student attorneys, the judge also ruled that the school’s application of court appearance regulations did not violate the law, and that there was “Reasonable grounds” believe that the student had naturally black hair.
The case sparked a nationwide assessment of intrusive school rules and an outcry against regulations that left little room for student individuality. Militant groups have launched petitions demand rule changes that dictate the length of their hair, skirts and, in some cases, the color of their underwear.
Japan, however, is not the only country in the region to control hair color in young women. Last year, two Chinese university women’s soccer teams were banned from participating in a match because the players had dyed hair, which was against the rules. When a player was judged as not having “black enough” hair, he was ordered to leave the game, forcing his team to cancel the match.
Kayoko Oshima, a professor of politics at Doshisha University in Kyoto, Japan, said in a television interview Tuesday that some school rules were necessary, but in this case, “the hair advice caused the girl to avoid to go to school and took her away. a learning opportunity. Professor Oshima added, “At this time, when there are global interactions with people who have different eyes and hair, is it reasonable for schools to ban dyed or permed hair? We must reconsider. “
According to a complaint filed in 2017, the student’s mother told the school that her daughter had naturally brown hair. But the teachers continued to pressure the student to darken her hair. She applied black dye so often that she developed rashes and scalp pain before stopping going to class in September 2016 due to stress.
The Osaka government claimed that a deputy principal inspected the student’s roots and found them black, which the school interpreted as evidence that she had colored her hair.
The student, who was not identified, could not be reached for comment. His lawyer, Yoshiyuki Hayashi, who said at a press conference Tuesday that he would appeal the decision. He said the court erred in determining that the student’s natural hair color was black.
In the court ruling, Judge Noriko Yokota criticized Osaka High School for erasing the student’s name from school records, saying “his actions lacked serious legitimacy.” But Judge Yokota dismissed the student’s claim about her naturally brown hair, adding that the student appearance regulations had a legitimate purpose and it was reasonable for the school to provide “advice. capillaries ”and to conduct inspections to ensure that these rules were followed.
As a result of the lawsuit, the careful scrutiny of Japanese school rules has led to modest changes in some schools since the filing of the case.
In 2018, 40% of public high schools in Osaka Prefecture reformulated rules explicitly prohibiting brown or curly hair, replacing them with bans on “intentionally” dyed or permed hair, the Osaka School Board said. And in 2019, the Tokyo education authorities prohibited schools to teach fair-haired students to dye them black.
Kaifukan High School principal Masahiko Takashi said on Tuesday that the rules for hair appearance remained the same at his school. He said he would try to explain his intentions to students and parents.
“When it comes to students with dyed hair, I haven’t changed the standards for students to bring them back to black,” he told a press conference. “But I want to take this trial as a lesson and provide specific advice to my students.”
Makiko Inoue contribution to reports.
