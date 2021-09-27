World
Japanese princess’s fiance returns for delayed marriage – Times of India
TOKYO: Japanese Princess Mako’s fiance returned to Japan on Monday for her wedding, suspended for more than three years due to a financial dispute involving her mother.
Kei Komuro, 29, arrived from New York, where he studied law and plans to work as a lawyer, with her hair in a ponytail, a bold statement by Japanese standards for someone marrying a princess in the traditionally linked Imperial family.
Mako, also 29, is a niece of Emperor Naruhito. She and Komuro, who were classmates at Tokyo International Christian University, announced in September 2017 their intention to marry the following year, but the financial dispute surfaced two months later and resulted in the suspension of their wedding.
The financial dispute involved whether 4 million yen ($ 36,000) her mother received from her former fiance and spent on Komuro’s education in Japan was a loan or a gift.
Komuro moved to New York in 2018 to study law, and this is the first time he has returned since then. He made no comment at the airport, silently bowed and drove off in a car.
He and Mako are due to hold a press conference after his two-week coronavirus quarantine, according to Kyodo News and other Japanese media.
The couple are set to register their wedding in October and start a new life together in New York City.
His mother’s financial dispute was an embarrassment for the Imperial family and divided public opinion. Mako’s father, Couronne Prince Akishino, asked Komuro for a clear explanation and expressed mixed feelings about the wedding plans.
Many Japanese have said the wedding should be called off, while others have said the couple should continue their romance.
Mako, apparently aware that her marriage is not fully celebrated by the people, is said to have offered to refuse all official wedding rituals and a payment of up to 150 million yen ($ 1.35 million) that she would have the right to receive when leaving the imperial family.
The payment, funded by taxpayers, is intended to maintain the image of the former royal members. Mako is said to be the first female member of the Imperial family since World War II not to receive payment by marrying a commoner.
The law of the Imperial House only authorizes male succession. Female royals must relinquish their royal status when marrying a commoner – a practice that has led to a shrinking royal family size and a shortage of successors to the throne.
Kei Komuro, 29, arrived from New York, where he studied law and plans to work as a lawyer, with her hair in a ponytail, a bold statement by Japanese standards for someone marrying a princess in the traditionally linked Imperial family.
Mako, also 29, is a niece of Emperor Naruhito. She and Komuro, who were classmates at Tokyo International Christian University, announced in September 2017 their intention to marry the following year, but the financial dispute surfaced two months later and resulted in the suspension of their wedding.
The financial dispute involved whether 4 million yen ($ 36,000) her mother received from her former fiance and spent on Komuro’s education in Japan was a loan or a gift.
Komuro moved to New York in 2018 to study law, and this is the first time he has returned since then. He made no comment at the airport, silently bowed and drove off in a car.
He and Mako are due to hold a press conference after his two-week coronavirus quarantine, according to Kyodo News and other Japanese media.
The couple are set to register their wedding in October and start a new life together in New York City.
His mother’s financial dispute was an embarrassment for the Imperial family and divided public opinion. Mako’s father, Couronne Prince Akishino, asked Komuro for a clear explanation and expressed mixed feelings about the wedding plans.
Many Japanese have said the wedding should be called off, while others have said the couple should continue their romance.
Mako, apparently aware that her marriage is not fully celebrated by the people, is said to have offered to refuse all official wedding rituals and a payment of up to 150 million yen ($ 1.35 million) that she would have the right to receive when leaving the imperial family.
The payment, funded by taxpayers, is intended to maintain the image of the former royal members. Mako is said to be the first female member of the Imperial family since World War II not to receive payment by marrying a commoner.
The law of the Imperial House only authorizes male succession. Female royals must relinquish their royal status when marrying a commoner – a practice that has led to a shrinking royal family size and a shortage of successors to the throne.