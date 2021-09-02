World
Japanese princess marries, rejects payment after controversy: Reports – Times of India
TOKYO: The course of true love has never gone smoothly, but after public controversy and a delayed marriage, Japanese Princess Mako is reportedly set to marry and move to America.
The girl from Japan crown prince and niece of the emperor Naruhito endured years of sniping and blocking on his plans to marry his sweetheart Kei Komuro.
The couple have now decided to marry without traditional ceremonies and reject a payment that typically goes to royal women marrying outside the royal family.
Japan’s imperial succession rules mean Mako, 29, will lose his title after marrying a commoner.
But Komuro has always come under close scrutiny over allegations that his mother borrowed money from a former fiance and failed to repay him.
After a tabloid report on the claims, fury has erupted around the young couple in a country where the royals are held to high standards.
The couple postponed their wedding, and Komuro moved to the United States to study law, which was widely seen as an attempt to defuse negative attention.
Crown Prince Akishino said last year he supported his daughter’s marriage, but needed to gain public “understanding”.
But she apparently decided to get around the problem by getting married without the usual ritual ceremonies that accompany a royal wedding and by refusing a lump sum payment given to royal women who marry commoners.
The payment amount is unknown, although reports put it at 137 million yen ($ 1.2 million) or more.
She is also reportedly planning to move to the United States after her wedding, drawing inevitable comparisons to another controversial royal couple: British Prince Harry and Megan Markle.
Mako is the sister of Prince Hisahito, 14, currently the only eligible male heir to the throne other than her father, as the Chrysanthemum Throne of Japan can only be passed down to male family members, and the children of royal women. who marry commoners are not included.
There has been no official confirmation of Princess Mako’s plans, but reports have dominated news reports and sparked a social media frenzy.
Opinion online was mixed, with some insisting it was still “too early” for the marriage to continue.
“I think there are very few Japanese who can celebrate this wedding from the heart. I am so worried about Princess Mako,” wrote one Japanese. Twitter user.
But others praised the couple’s determination, with the Mainichi Shimbun saying that their “strong will will bear fruit”.
“This is the decision taken by Princess Mako, who remains firm for her life,” added another Twitter user. “Marvellous.”
