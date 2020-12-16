World
Japanese Prime Minister Suga under fire at year-end dinners as coronavirus cases rise – Times of India
TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has been criticized for joining year-end social gatherings after pleading with residents to avoid such holidays as the country records a record number of coronavirus case.
Despite its own public warnings against large group mealSuga hosted a series of meetings this week, drawing criticism from politicians and social media users, including his party’s coalition partner.
Yasutoshi Nishimura, the country’s economy minister responsible for coronavirus policy, defended the Suga rallies, telling parliament on Wednesday that there was no rule enforced on group meals.
Late Tuesday, government spokesman Katsunobu Kato also said the prime minister had taken the necessary precautions for the rallies.
“It is important to make individual decisions, based on a balance between group meal goals and infection control measures,” Kato said at a regular press conference.
On Monday evening, Suga joined six other people, including senior ruling party officials, gathered at an upscale steak restaurant in Tokyo’s Ginza district. All are over 70 years old.
As he left the restaurant, 76-year-old actor Ryotaro Sugi told reporters it was an “end of the year party” where they were talking about baseball.
Another participant, Toshihiro Nikai, the general secretary of the decision Liberal Democrat Party, said dinner guests took off their masks to eat but were fairly careful.
A day later, Suga met Haruyuki Takahashi, an executive from the Tokyo Games organizing committee, and two executives from a local television network at another steak restaurant, local media reported.
Takahashi played a key role in securing the support of a former Olympics power broker suspected by French prosecutors of accepting bribes to aid Japan’s bid, Reuters previously reported.
Suga’s exits came after the government abruptly halted a government travel subsidy program it had long championed, the latest row to eclipse his first months in office.
The stumbles have raised questions about the longevity of Suga’s tenure, government officials say, and could complicate his ability to implement difficult reforms.
“The Prime Minister’s schedule has a message for the people, so I would like it to be given due consideration,” said Natsuo Yamaguchi, leader of the ruling party’s junior partner, Komeito.
Relations between the ruling party and Komeito came under pressure following a confrontation over medical bills for the elderly earlier this month.
“I think there is a growing chasm between the two groups over the launch of the Suga cabinet,” a source close to Komeito told Reuters, declining to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue.
