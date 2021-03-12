World
Japanese Prime Minister Suga to be first foreign leader to visit US under Biden administration – Times of India
WASHINGTON: Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will visit the United States in April, becoming the first leader of a foreign country to hold a face-to-face meeting with President Joe Biden since taking office in January, the White House announced on Friday.
The dates and other details of the first visit to the foreign leader under the Biden administration are still being developed, a senior administration official said ahead of the first virtual Quad Summit of leaders from Australia, India, Japan and the United States.
“We are pleased to announce today that the first foreign leader to visit the United States in person will be Japanese Prime Minister Suga, who, once again, the president will join the Quad,” said the responsible, who requested anonymity.
“We haven’t set a firm date for this yet, but we are working closely to make sure it is practical and the standards are in place on both sides,” the official said.
Although the White House has not provided a specific date on Suga’s visit to the United States, various media reports have mentioned that the visit will take place in April and after he and his entourage have completed their Covid vaccinations. -19.
Meanwhile, in Tokyo, the Japanese government announced on Friday that Prime Minister Suga would visit Washington next month for his first face-to-face summit with President Biden after he and his entourage complete their Covid-19 vaccinations.
Chief cabinet secretary Katsunobu Kato has said Suga is expected to be the first foreign leader Biden has met since taking office on January 20. The trip is expected to take place in the first half of April, AP from Tokyo reported.
Senior officials in the Biden administration, however, declined to elaborate on the foreign leader’s first visit.
“I have nothing more to add on the details of the timing, other than Japan will be the first, the Japanese leader, Prime Minister Suga will be the first visit to Washington DC,” the official said.
“I think we all recognize that our countries both face a number of issues. Our intention is to work to find a date that is mutually convenient,” the official said.
According to the official, consultations for the visit have already started.
“We look forward to this and have already started consultations on the areas in which we want to strengthen our cooperation,” the official said.
The dates and other details of the first visit to the foreign leader under the Biden administration are still being developed, a senior administration official said ahead of the first virtual Quad Summit of leaders from Australia, India, Japan and the United States.
“We are pleased to announce today that the first foreign leader to visit the United States in person will be Japanese Prime Minister Suga, who, once again, the president will join the Quad,” said the responsible, who requested anonymity.
“We haven’t set a firm date for this yet, but we are working closely to make sure it is practical and the standards are in place on both sides,” the official said.
Although the White House has not provided a specific date on Suga’s visit to the United States, various media reports have mentioned that the visit will take place in April and after he and his entourage have completed their Covid vaccinations. -19.
Meanwhile, in Tokyo, the Japanese government announced on Friday that Prime Minister Suga would visit Washington next month for his first face-to-face summit with President Biden after he and his entourage complete their Covid-19 vaccinations.
Chief cabinet secretary Katsunobu Kato has said Suga is expected to be the first foreign leader Biden has met since taking office on January 20. The trip is expected to take place in the first half of April, AP from Tokyo reported.
Senior officials in the Biden administration, however, declined to elaborate on the foreign leader’s first visit.
“I have nothing more to add on the details of the timing, other than Japan will be the first, the Japanese leader, Prime Minister Suga will be the first visit to Washington DC,” the official said.
“I think we all recognize that our countries both face a number of issues. Our intention is to work to find a date that is mutually convenient,” the official said.
According to the official, consultations for the visit have already started.
“We look forward to this and have already started consultations on the areas in which we want to strengthen our cooperation,” the official said.
Source link