World
Japanese Prime Minister Suga resigns this month: party – Times of India
TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday he would not stand for re-election as party leader this month, ending his term after just one year, his party’s secretary general said.
Suga announced his intention to step down at an emergency meeting of senior government officials Liberal Democrat Party (LDP), Toshihiro Nikai told reporters.
“Today, at the executive meeting, the president (of the party) Suck said he wanted to focus his efforts on anti-coronavirus measures and that he would not be running for leadership, ” Nikai noted.
“Honestly, I’m surprised. It’s really unfortunate. He did his best but after careful consideration he made this decision,” he added.
The news of the shock comes with Suga’s approval ratings at an all-time high compared to his government’s handling of the pandemic response.
But it was a move that had not been foreshadowed, as Suga left no clue about his intention to step down after just a year in office and before running for his first general election.
He came to power last year, filling the post left vacant when the former Japanese prime minister Shinzo abe resigned for health reasons.
Suga was generally expected to seek re-election as head of the PLD in a vote slated for September 29, with most speculation only regarding the time frame after which he would call a general election.
The election is due to be called by the end of October, and the LDP is expected to remain in power but possibly lose seats due to Suga’s unpopularity.
His government’s approval rating has plunged to an all-time low of 31.8% according to a poll conducted by the Kyodo news agency last month.
And recent reports on his plans for a cabinet reshuffle, in an attempt to remedy his unpopularity, seemed insufficient.
Suga has been beaten by his government’s response to the pandemic, with Japan battling a record fifth wave of the virus after a slow start to its vaccination program.
Much of the country is currently under virus restrictions and measures have been in place in some areas for most of the year.
But they were insufficient to stop an increase in cases caused by the more contagious Delta variant, even as the vaccination program accelerated with nearly 43% of the population fully vaccinated.
Japan has recorded nearly 16,000 deaths during the pandemic.
The election of 72-year-old Suga as prime minister last year capped a long political career.
Prior to taking the top post, he held the prominent role of Chief Secretary to the Cabinet, and he had gained a formidable reputation for wielding his power to control Japan’s sprawling and powerful bureaucracy.
The son of a strawberry farmer and a schoolteacher, Suga grew up in rural Akita, northern Japan, and enrolled in college after moving to Tokyo working in a factory.
He was elected to his first post in 1987 as a member of the municipal assembly of Yokohama, near Tokyo, and entered parliament in 1996.
Suga announced his intention to step down at an emergency meeting of senior government officials Liberal Democrat Party (LDP), Toshihiro Nikai told reporters.
“Today, at the executive meeting, the president (of the party) Suck said he wanted to focus his efforts on anti-coronavirus measures and that he would not be running for leadership, ” Nikai noted.
“Honestly, I’m surprised. It’s really unfortunate. He did his best but after careful consideration he made this decision,” he added.
The news of the shock comes with Suga’s approval ratings at an all-time high compared to his government’s handling of the pandemic response.
But it was a move that had not been foreshadowed, as Suga left no clue about his intention to step down after just a year in office and before running for his first general election.
He came to power last year, filling the post left vacant when the former Japanese prime minister Shinzo abe resigned for health reasons.
Suga was generally expected to seek re-election as head of the PLD in a vote slated for September 29, with most speculation only regarding the time frame after which he would call a general election.
The election is due to be called by the end of October, and the LDP is expected to remain in power but possibly lose seats due to Suga’s unpopularity.
His government’s approval rating has plunged to an all-time low of 31.8% according to a poll conducted by the Kyodo news agency last month.
And recent reports on his plans for a cabinet reshuffle, in an attempt to remedy his unpopularity, seemed insufficient.
Suga has been beaten by his government’s response to the pandemic, with Japan battling a record fifth wave of the virus after a slow start to its vaccination program.
Much of the country is currently under virus restrictions and measures have been in place in some areas for most of the year.
But they were insufficient to stop an increase in cases caused by the more contagious Delta variant, even as the vaccination program accelerated with nearly 43% of the population fully vaccinated.
Japan has recorded nearly 16,000 deaths during the pandemic.
The election of 72-year-old Suga as prime minister last year capped a long political career.
Prior to taking the top post, he held the prominent role of Chief Secretary to the Cabinet, and he had gained a formidable reputation for wielding his power to control Japan’s sprawling and powerful bureaucracy.
The son of a strawberry farmer and a schoolteacher, Suga grew up in rural Akita, northern Japan, and enrolled in college after moving to Tokyo working in a factory.
He was elected to his first post in 1987 as a member of the municipal assembly of Yokohama, near Tokyo, and entered parliament in 1996.