Japanese Prime Minister Suga receives Covid-19 vaccination ahead of Biden meeting in US – Times of India
TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga received his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday in preparation for meeting with US President Joe biden next month, becoming the country’s first government official to be publicly vaccinated.
About 80 to 90 officials will be vaccinated before traveling to United States early next month, where Suga will become the first world leader to meet Biden since he became president.
“It didn’t hurt,” Suga told reporters afterwards. A doctor checked her eyes and throat before receiving the injection in her left arm.
Japan began its Covid-19 inoculation campaign last month with doses Pfizer Inc / BioNTech vaccine.
Taro Kono, the minister in charge of Japan’s immunization effort, focused on delivering the vaccine to healthcare workers and people over 65. Kono has said that Japanese Emperor Naruhito, who just turned 61, would have to wait his turn, but the 87-year-old retired Emperor would be part of that initial group.
Suga, 72, pledged to have enough doses for the country’s 126 million people by June, before July 23 Tokyo Olympics. Supplies are arriving from Pfizer factories in Europe, but are expected to accelerate in the coming months.
Japan had given at least one injection of the vaccine to more than 290,000 people as of Monday.
