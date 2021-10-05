Japanese Kishida and Biden agree to cooperate on China and North Korea

TOKYO (AP) – New Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held his first talks as Japanese leader with President Joe Biden and confirmed that they would work to strengthen their alliance and cooperate on regional security in the face of growing challenges of China and North Korea.

Kishida, who was elected by parliament and sworn in on Monday, told reporters that Biden reassured him about the United States’ commitment to defend the East China Sea island under Japanese control Senkaku, that China is also claiming and has stepped up coastguard activity in the region.

Biden made “a strong statement on the United States’ commitment to the defense of Japan, including … Senkaku,” Kishida said, adding that the two leaders also reaffirmed that they would jointly address “the challenges facing neighboring regions such as China and North Korea “.

Kishida supports strengthening the security ties between Japan and the United States and partnerships with other like-minded democracies in Asia, Europe and Britain, in part to counter endowed China and North Korea. nuclear weapon. Kishida also pledged to strengthen Japan’s missile and naval defense capabilities.

Kishida on Monday recognized the need to continue dialogue with China, a neighbor and important trading partner, but said “we must speak out” against China’s attempt to change the status quo in the East and South China Seas. .

The two leaders confirmed their commitment to work together to achieve the Indo-Pacific “no asterisk and open” vision of partnerships between regional democracies as a countercurrent to China’s increasingly assertive activity, Kishida said.

Holding his first talks as prime minister with the US president is “a first step in elevating the Japan-US alliance to even higher levels,” Kishida said.

The 20-minute phone talks began on Monday with Biden congratulating Kishida on taking office. The executives have agreed to call each other by first names, Joe and Fumio, and have agreed to meet for their first in-person talks at an early date.

Kishida, 64, was known as a moderate in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, but won the party leadership last week after a hawkish turn on security and a more conservative stance on gender equality and other questions, apparently to convince influential conservatives of the party. He succeeds Yoshihide Suga, who stepped down after just a year in office after seeing his support plunge into his handling of the virus and his insistence on hosting the Olympics – seen as authoritarian and ignoring public concerns.