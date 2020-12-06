Japanese Hayabusa2 delivers rock samples from asteroid Ryugu

The Japanese space agency has recovered a capsule containing the first rock samples under the surface of an asteroid that scientists say could provide clues to the origin of the solar system and life on our planet.

The Hayabusa2 spacecraft took out the small capsule on Saturday and sent it to Earth to deliver samples from the asteroid Ryugu, about 300 million kilometers (180 million miles) away, the Japan Exploration Agency said. aerospace (JAXA).

“The work of collecting capsules at the landing site was finished,” the agency said in a tweet about four hours after the capsule landed.

“We practiced a lot for today… it ended safely.”

The capsule’s return with the world’s first asteroid subsurface samples comes weeks after NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft successfully captured surface samples of the asteroid Bennu. China, meanwhile, announced this week that its lunar lander had collected samples from underground and sealed them in the spacecraft for return to Earth, as developing countries in space competed for their missions.

I am very happy that the capsules brought back by Hayabusa 2 after six years of space travel since its launch have been successfully recovered. We would like to pay tribute to the successful Project Manager Professor Tsuda and everyone involved, and we look forward to the subsequent success of Hayabusa 2, which embarked on new exploration without interruption.#Hayabusa 2 pic.twitter.com/RHiXyzZif1 – Residence of the Prime Minister (@kantei) December 5, 2020

Early Sunday, the capsule briefly transformed into a fireball when it returned to the atmosphere 120 km (75 miles) above Earth.

About 10 km (6 miles) above the ground, a parachute was opened to slow its fall and beacon signals were transmitted to indicate its location.

“It was awesome… It was a beautiful fireball, and I was so impressed,” said Yuichi Tsuda, JAXA’s Hayabusa2 project manager, as he celebrated the capsule’s successful comeback and the landing safely from a command center in Sagamihara, near Tokyo.

“I have been waiting for this day for six years.”

The capsule descended to 220,000 km (136,700 miles) after being separated from Hayabusa2 in a difficult operation that required precision control.

About two hours after the capsule re-entered, JAXA said its helicopter search team found the capsule in the intended landing zone in a remote and sparsely populated area of ​​Woomera, Australia. The recovery of the pan-shaped capsule, about 40 centimeters (15 inches) in diameter, was completed about two hours later.

JAXA officials said they hoped to conduct a preliminary safety inspection at an Australian lab and return the capsule to Japan early next week.

The material collected on the asteroid is believed to have remained unchanged from the time the universe was formed. Celestial bodies larger like the Earth have undergone radical changes, including heating and solidification, altering the composition of materials on their surface and below.

But “as far as smaller planets or smaller asteroids are concerned, these substances have not been melted down, so it is believed that substances from 4.6 billion years ago are still there,” he said. Mission leader Makoto Yoshikawa told reporters before the capsule arrived.

Scientists are particularly keen to find out if the samples contain organic matter, which could have helped sow life on Earth.

“We still do not know the origin of life on Earth and through this Hayabusa-2 mission, if we are able to study and understand these organic matter from Ryugu, it could be that this organic matter was the source of life on Earth, ”Yoshikawa said

Half of the Hayabusa-2 samples will be shared between JAXA, the US space agency NASA and other international organizations, and the rest will be kept for future study as analytical technology advances.

This infographic image released by JAXA shows the Hayabusa2 spacecraft above the asteroid Ryugu. [File: ISAS/JAXA via AP]

For Hayabusa2, this is not the end of the mission started in 2014. He is now heading towards a small asteroid called 1998KY26 for a journey that will last 10 years in a sense, for possible research, in particular to find ways of ‘prevent meteorites from hitting Earth.

So far, his mission has been fully successful. He landed on Ryugu twice despite the asteroid’s extremely rocky surface, and successfully collected data and samples for a year and a half that he spent near Ryugu after arriving in June 2018.

When it was first hit in February 2019, it collected surface dust samples. On a more difficult mission in July that year, he collected underground samples of the asteroid for the first time in space history after landing in a crater he had created earlier. by detonating the surface of the asteroid.

Asteroids, which orbit the sun but are much smaller than planets, are some of the oldest objects in the solar system and therefore can help explain how the Earth evolved.