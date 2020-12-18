Japanese cabinet adopts plan to boost missile deterrence

The conversation

The Trump administration is spending its final months authorizing executions. Ten federal death row inmates have been killed so far this year, ending a 17-year federal moratorium on the application of the death penalty. States, on the other hand, have carried out fewer executions this year – seven to date – than in any year since 1983, when five people were executed. This is in part because the COVID-19 pandemic poses serious health risks to staff responsible for killing prisoners. Among the state executions postponed this year was that of Pervis Payne , who in November was granted a temporary reprieve from the governor of Tennessee until April 9, 2021. Payne was sentenced to death in 1988 for the stabbing murders of Charisse Christopher, 28, and his daughter of 2 years. He was also convicted of assault with intent to commit the first degree murder of Christopher’s surviving 3-year-old son.Payne is an important case in the history of the death penalty in the States United because in 1991 the United States Supreme Court used it to assert the right of families of murder victims to participate in the sanction phase of capital cases. Their personal testimony gives surviving family members the opportunity to speak to judges and jurors about the impact of the crimes on their lives. Victim impact statements are now an integral part of the death sentence process in both federal and state capital punishment trials Victim statements have transformed the death penalty process, my research on capital punishment show – not least because of the way they were dealt with by the Supreme Court. Court. Recognizing the Rights of Victims For most of American history, victims have played a limited role and had little influence in the criminal justice system. In the 1960s and 1970s, an organized victims’ rights movement began to emerge in response to the perceived bias in favor of defendants in the Supreme Court led by then Chief Justice Earl Warren. Victims of crime lobbied for the right to be heard at crucial times in the prosecution of offenders, especially when sentencing decisions were made, which was particularly strong in murder cases. In the 1970s and 1980s, several states, including Tennessee, passed legislation granting families of murder victims the right to participate in death cases; in some death cases, defendants challenged the use of statements of the victim, claiming that the information they contained was irrelevant to condemn determinations and risked inflaming the passions of the jury. In 1987, the United States Supreme Court addressed one of these challenges. In Booth v. Maryland, he examined whether the victim’s testimony violated the Eighth Amendment ban on “cruel and unusual punishment.” The court, in a 5-4 decision, found that to be the case. In his majority opinion, Justice Lewis Powell wrote that since victim impact statements present the jury with emotionally compelling testimony, there is a substantial risk of harm. They draw attention to factors of which the accused were “not aware” and “distract the jury’s concerns from the accused’s background and record, as well as the circumstances of the crime.” Such testimony therefore threatens to undermine “the reasoned decision-making that we need in capital matters.” Four years later, after the retirement of two justices who voted against victim impact statements, the Supreme Court used the case of Pervis Payne to reconsider them. This time he ruled them constitutional in capital matters. In an opinion drafted by Chief Justice William Rehnquist, the court accepted Justice Powell’s argument that victim impact statements “do not generally reflect the ‘guilt’ of the defendant.” But he concluded that the punishment could and should be inflicted differently depending on the injury. “Evidence of victim impact,” Rehnquist argued, “is simply another form or method of informing the sentencing authority of the specific harm caused by the crime in question. … ”This ensures that the victim is not a“ faceless stranger, ”he wrote, and corrects the“ unfairness ”of criminal sentences, which focus solely on the life and circumstances of the offender. Grief, anger and racial prejudice Evidence of victim impact has since had a significant impact on death penalty trials. “[I]n the past death sentence has pitted the accused against the state, ”wrote law professor Marcus Dubber in a Buffalo Law Review article published after the Supreme Court ruling. Today, Dubber said, the accused “meets an even more formidable adversary” in sentencing: the grieving family of the victims. Research suggests that in many cases, the testimony of victims anger the jurors, compromising the rationality of their deliberations. According to Professors Janice Nadler and Mary Rose, jurors use the grief expressed in victim impact statements as “an approximation of the accused’s level of guilt and, by implication, the perceived seriousness of the crime,” according to Professors Janice Nadler and Mary Rose. . Research shows that jurors tend to take the suffering of the families of some victims more seriously than others, depending on their social status. As law professor Susan Bandes notes, “A murder victim who met her attacker at a biker bar, for example, is of less value than a murder victim who was attacked while withdrawing money from her. ‘an ATM.” Prosecutors tend to encourage the families of middle class victims. make statements while discouraging families of other origins from doing so. Researchers found that evidence of victim impact also contributes to already substantial racial differences in the death sentence, with juries placing more weight on the suffering of the families of white murder victims. According to Marilyn Armor, who heads the Institute for Restorative Justice and Restorative Dialogue, having the opportunity to speak out about their loss promotes healing and closure, but giving a victim impact statement often brings no benefits. psychological benefit. Unlike churches, cemeteries, or even therapist offices – traditional sites for mourning and expressing outrage over cruel loss – courtrooms may not be “well suited to assist in the healing process.” Says Bandes. When victims speak out in momentous cases, public control invades their private suffering. Neither judges nor jurors are trained to deal with this deeply moving process and “no one guarantees that the accused will respond appropriately” or that the families of the victims will receive the justice they seek. Not all families of murder victims want the murderer to be put to death. In the case of Daniel Lee Lewis, the first person to be executed by the Trump administration, family members of the victims have spoken out against his conviction and execution. They had a voice in the courts, but did not get the justice they wanted. This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Austin Sarat, Amherst College Read More: * Trump’s plan to revive the gallows, electric chair, gas chamber and firing squad recalls a troubled story * People keep voting in favor of the death penalty. So how do we end it? Austin Sarat does not work for, consult with, own stock or receive funding from any business or organization that would benefit from this article, and has not disclosed any relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.